Worker's Reason for Quitting Job After First Shift Praised: 'Good Luck'

A man quitting a job after one shift is being cheered online after the manager pulled a "bait-and-switch" trick with the job's role.

In a post to Reddit's Mildly Infuriating forum, user u/No-Pumpkin-8101 explained that he had applied for a job as a bartender at a restaurant. He successfully completed a trial shift, so they offered him the position. However, when he arrived for his first full day, he was expected to do a completely different role as a "runner," collecting glasses and plates from tables.

"[I] was told I'd be a runner for a while until I learn the table numbers by heart," the poster wrote. "None of the people behind the bar during my shift knew the tables by heart and when I found out I was confused."

Later, a colleague informed the original poster that the restaurant had been "short-staffed on runners for a while" and were struggling to fill the vacancies. He quickly found another role elsewhere and handed his notice in, but the restaurant manager did not take the news well.

"She told me that's it's not very good quitting all of a sudden (checked my contract and as I'm part-time they don't need more than a day's notice if I've found another job)," the OP continued.

"I told her that it's not very good that you've lied to me about my position and didn't communicate the situation to me clearly and properly."

In response, the manager said, "whatever, good luck" and hung up, disgusting the poster.

"Scummiest s*** ever," he said. "This was my first job too and it was awful."

According to career coach and consultant Jess Wass, lying about a job role is not only unethical but also bad for business.

"Employees aren't stupid," she told Newsweek. "They will recognize right away that a bait-and-switch happened and will immediately start looking for a new job."

High turnover is also expensive. The price of replacing an employee can cost between 50 percent and twice as much as their yearly salary, according to research by Gallup.

Morale can also affect the number of staff members leaving an employer, with 52 percent of exiting employees telling Gallup that their work could have done things differently to prevent them from quitting.

"My advice to any hiring manager thinking of lying to land a candidate—don't," said Wass.

"You'll waste everyone's time, your company's money, and you'll be the one who looks bad in the end because you are still down a team member."

Fellow Redditors slammed the manager's behavior, with No-Pumpkin-8101's post receiving over 13,000 upvotes.

"The old bait and switch tactic," said tryten521.

"She's lucky you called her. I would have left and never looked back," commented browninaustin.

"Two weeks is common courtesy, but you don't have to give courtesy to liars and thieves," said Sivick314.

"They're just salty af about being called out for their shady business practices," wrote chloerenchyma.

"Likely they're understaffed trying to get people in the door due to high turnover," said TheSpoonThief. "If the manager is speaking to you that way I wouldn't even give it a second thought."

Solaire_praise_sun agreed, writing: "I'm sure the manager will take the time to reflect on your feedback, proceed to learn absolutely nothing and continue to be surprised as they keep hemorrhaging employees."

