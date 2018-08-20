World
North Korea Warns South Against 'Outsider' Dependence
North Korea warned its U.S.-backed neighbor that letting foreigners decide their fate was "tightening the noose of subordination around the necks of Koreans."
Melania to Visit Countries President Called 'Shithole'
"I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” Melania Trump stated.
U.S. Realizes Its Bombs Are Killing People in Yemen
A recent CNN report claiming a U.S.-built bomb killed dozens of children earlier this month in Yemen has provoked outrage toward the Saudi-led coalition.
Man Urinates On Another Passenger During Flight
The suspect allegedly drank at least four glasses of champagne and one cup of sake.
Trump is Like a 'Terrified' Saudi King: CIA Historian
"Trump is trying to punish Brennan and others for criticizing him and that is a crime in monarchies like Saudi Arabia," the CIA historian said.
New Zealand Minister Bikes to Give Birth to First Child
“This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew ... but it also put me in the best possible mood!),” Julie Anne Genter wrote in an Instagram post.
Escort Says She Gave Away Evidence of Russian Meddling
Nastya Rybka claimed to possess 16 hours of recordings of a Russian oligarch discussing election meddling with three Americans.
Brazil: Jailed Politician Leads Polls Ahead of Election
The poll results came days after the United Nations ruled that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must be able to campaign while in prison.
Trump Cannot Derail Russian Pipeline to Germany
"The main thing is that this transit through Ukraine, which has tradition, meets economic requirements," Putin said.
Greece Boasts Emergency Bailout Exit
The emergency loan from the European Stability Mechanism was just one part of a bailout of around $369 billion that will take Greece until around 2060 to pay off.
U.S., Russia Await Major Syria Battles, but Not China
The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are set to take on the last ISIS stronghold in Hajin, but how the ongoing talks with the Syrian government will affect this remains a question.
South Africa Begins Land Seizure From White Farmers
The Department of Rural Development and Land Affairs stressed that there was no talk of expropriation without compensation, but the courts would have to decide on how much was "just and equitable."
Saudi Women Start Feminist Radio Online
Nsawya FM, which is Feminist FM in English, has a team of 11 women working on the project.
Mauritanians Could Face Slavery, Torture if Deported
Amnesty International has called on President Donald Trump to halt the potential deportation of Mauritanian asylum seekers in the U.S.
Will Pensions End Putin? Russia’s Retirement Age Debate
Protesters and unions worry workers won't live to see the new retirement age.
What Is Eid al-Adha? Five Facts About Muslim Holiday
The world’s 1.8 billion Muslim adherents will celebrate Eid al-Adha this week, marking one of Islam’s most important holidays.
iPad Explodes in Apple Store Injuring 3 People
Three staff members were treated for breathing difficulties caused by fumes.
Man With Knife Shot Dead After Entering Police Station
The attacker held Spanish identification papers and lived in the country for several years.
More Than 500 Fires Burning in B.C., Canada
Nearly 550 wildfires continued burning in British Columbia, Canada, prompting air quality alerts and evacuation orders throughout the region.
The U.S. Is Addicted to Sanctions, Iran's Minister Says
Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is stepping up his efforts to save the nuclear deal.
Xi Jinping Demands 'Absolute Loyalty' From China's PLA
“We must…cast the ideological foundation of the army’s absolute loyalty to the party,” Xi said.
French Oil Giant Total Officially Pulls Out of Iran
The oil company cut ties with Iran to avoid new U.S. sanctions, the Iranian oil minister said on state television Monday.
Ontario Fire Map Shows Where Wildfires Are Burning
Almost 40 fires continued burning in Ontario, Canada, this week.
Basketball Players Sent Home for Hiring Prostitutes
The players reportedly went out wearing team tracksuits and ended up in a hotel with four sex workers.
Photos Show Scale of India's Monsoon Flooding
Close to 200 people have been killed, dozens of people are missing and nearly a million are sheltering in thousands of relief camps.
Neo-Nazi Protesters Shielded by Police in Berlin March
Twice as many counterprotesters attended the march.
Shots Fired at U.S. Embassy in Turkey
A window in a security cabin was damaged, but no injuries were reported in a brazen assault that speaks to the escalating anger over the diplomatic crisis developing between the two NATO allies.
Iraq-Iraq War Anniversary: Alliance Is Trouble for U.S.
The U.S. secretly backed both Iran and Iraq in their 1980s war. Their current alliance now spells trouble for American policy in the Middle East.
Italian Soccer Fans Want Women Banned in Stadium Stand
Hardcore Lazio fans said women, girlfriends and wives should stay out of the "trenches," a famous stand in the team's stadium.
Man High on Ice Beats Wife to Death with Vacuum Cleaner
He also shoved a samurai sword into her skull through her nostril.