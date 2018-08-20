World

New Zealand Minister Bikes to Give Birth to First Child

“This is it, wish us luck! (My partner and I cycled because there wasn’t enough room in the car for the support crew ... but it also put me in the best possible mood!),” Julie Anne Genter wrote in an Instagram post.
Greece Boasts Emergency Bailout Exit

The emergency loan from the European Stability Mechanism was just one part of a bailout of around $369 billion that will take Greece until around 2060 to pay off.
Shots Fired at U.S. Embassy in Turkey

A window in a security cabin was damaged, but no injuries were reported in a brazen assault that speaks to the escalating anger over the diplomatic crisis developing between the two NATO allies.

