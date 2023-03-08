Where's the World Baseball Classic 2023? Cities, Schedule, TV and Streaming

The 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament is in full swing, much to the delight of fans.

The sporting event, which was first held back in 2006, returned on Tuesday, March 7, with a game between Cuba vs. Netherlands, which the European team won 4-2.

The World Baseball Classic is back for the first time since 2017, after complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic meant the tournament, which is normally scheduled to be held every four years, was delayed in 2021.

There are 20 teams competing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with four more teams joining since the tournament was last held six years ago.

The 16 teams that competed in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, which was won by the U.S., have returned, and this time around are joined by the four additional qualifiers: Czech Republic, Great Britain, Nicaragua and Panama.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic, including where it is being held and how to watch the games.

Where is the World Baseball Classic?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is being held across four cities: Taichung City, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; Phoenix, Arizona; and Miami, Florida.

The teams have been split into four pools, which have been each been assigned a city.

Pool A games are being played at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan, while Pool B and quarterfinal games will take place at the Tokyo Dome.

Pool C games will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, and LoanDepot Park in Miami will host the Pool D games, as well as the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games.

How to Watch the World Baseball Classic

All 47 games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which is the fifth time the tournament is taking place, will be aired on FOX, FS1, FS2 and Tubi.

All games will be available to stream on the FOX Sports app, as well as on fuboTV.

World Baseball Classic Schedule

Wednesday, March 8

Panama vs. Chinese Taipei, 6 a.m. ET (FS2)

Australia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Panama vs. Netherlands, 11 p.m. ET (FS2)

Thursday, March 9

China vs. Japan, 5 a.m. ET (FS1)

Italy vs. Cuba, 6 a.m. ET (Tubi)

Czech Republic vs. China, 10 p.m. ET (Tubi)

Cuba vs. Panama, 11:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, March 10

South Korea vs. Japan, 5 a.m. ET (FS1)

Italy vs. Chinese Taipei, 6 a.m. ET (Tubi)

China vs. Australia, 10 p.m. ET (FS2)

Panama vs. Italy, 11 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 11

Czech Republic vs. Japan, 5 a.m. ET (FS1)

Netherlands, vs. Chinese Taipei, 6 a.m. ET (FS2)

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico, 12 p.m. ET (FS2)

Colombia vs. Mexico, 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Great Britain vs. United States, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Czech Republic vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba, 11 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, March 12

Japan vs. Australia, 6 a.m. ET (FS1)

Netherlands vs. Italy, 7 a.m. ET (FS2)

Nicaragua vs. Israel, 12 p.m. ET (FS2)

Great Britain vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET (FS1)

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Mexico vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Australia vs. Czech Republic, 11 p.m. ET (FS2)

Monday, March 13

South Korea vs. China, 6 a.m. ET (FS1)

Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, 12 p.m. ET (FS2)

Colombia vs. Great Britain, 3 p.m. ET (FS2)

Israel vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Canada vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, March 14

Nicaragua vs. Venezuela, 12 p.m. ET (FS2)

Canada vs. Colombia, 3 p.m. ET (FS2)

Israel vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Great Britain vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, March 15

Pool B runner-up vs. Pool A winner, 6 a.m. ET (FS2)

Venezuela vs. Israel, 12 p.m. ET (FS2)

Mexico vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET (FS2)

Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

United States vs. Colombia, 10 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, March 16

Pool A runner-up vs. Pool B winner, 6 a.m. ET (FS2)

Friday, March 17

Pool C runner-up vs. Pool D winner, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, March 18

Pool D runner-up vs. Pool C winner, 7 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, March 19

Pool B runner-up-Pool A winner quarterfinal winner vs. Pool C runner-up-Pool D winner quarterfinal winner, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Monday, March 20

Pool A runner-up-Pool B winner quarterfinal winner vs. Pool D runner-up-Pool C winner quarterfinal winner, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, March 21

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

World Baseball Classic Groups

Pool A

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Italy

Netherlands

Panama

Pool B

Australia

China

Czech Republic

Japan

South Korea

Pool C

Canada

Colombia

Great Britain

Mexico

United States

Pool D

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Puerto Rico

Venezuela

The top two finishers from each pool will advance to the 2023 World Baseball classic quarterfinals.