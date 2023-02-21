Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

With Opening Day slated for Thursday, March 30th, the 2023 MLB season is just over a month away. The 2023 World Series futures have been out since the day the Houston Astros lifted their second Commissioner's Trophy.

Due to the usual flurry of offseason activity, the odds have shifted pretty considerably since early November. The table below shows the current 2023 World Series odds as of Feb. 21, 2023.

World Series Odds 2023

Team Odds Houston Astros +600 New York Mets +750 New York Yankees +750 L.A. Dodgers +800 Atlanta Braves +900 San Diego Padres +1000 Toronto Blue Jays +1300 Philadelphia Phillies +1700 Seattle Mariners +1800 St. Louis Cardinals +1900 Tampa Bay Rays +2000 Cleveland Guardians +2200 Milwaukee Brewers +3500 Chicago White Sox +3500 Minnesota Twins +4000 Texas Rangers +4500 L.A. Angels +5000 San Francisco Giants +5500 Boston Red Sox +6000 Baltimore Orioles +7000 Miami Marlins +8000 Chicago Cubs +8000 Arizona Diamondbacks +15000 Kansas City Royals +20000 Detroit Tigers +20000 Cincinnati Reds +20000 Pittsburgh Pirates +25000 Washington Nationals +40000 Colorado Rockies +40000 Oakland Athletics +50000

For the first time in about a decade, the Los Angeles Dodgers will not start the season among the top-three World Series favorites. Despite losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets, the reigning-champion Houston Astros are the preseason chalk, sitting at +600 to go back-to-back.

Houston's biggest move of the offseason was bringing in 2020 A.L. MVP Jose Abreu from the Chicago White Sox.

Last year's runner-up, the Philadelphia Phillies, barely crack the top ten at +1700. Bryce Harper, who finished second in N.L. MVP voting in 2022 to Paul Goldschmidt, is expected to miss at least the first month of the season due to elbow surgery. The Phillies made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by signing Trea Turner away from the Dodgers, along with Taijuan Walker from the Mets. But they lose Kyle Gibson and Jean Segura.

MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince ranked the Mets as the biggest winner of the offseason. Not only did New York sign three-time Cy Young-winner Verlander, they also added effective veteran pitcher Jose Quintana and catcher Omar Narvaez, while crucially re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo and dominant closer Edwin Diaz.

Judge, Correa stay put, but Verlander, deGrom change teams

While many of the biggest fish in the free-agent pool wound up staying put, including Aaron Judge (Yankees), Carlos Correa (Twins), Nimmo and Diaz (Mets), dozens of stars were either traded or signed by new teams ahead of the 2023 season.

The table below lists the 60 biggest moves from the offseason based on players' 2022 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). There was a two-way tie for 60th so the list actually includes 61 names, for those counting at home.

Biggest Player Moves from 2022-23 MLB Offseason

Player New Team (2022 Team) WAR Dansby Swanson Cubs (Braves) 6.4 Trea Turner Phillies (Dodgers) 6.3 Carlos Rodón Yankees (White Sox) 6.2 Justin Verlander Mets (Astros) 6.1 Xander Bogaerts Padres (Red Sox) 6.1 Sean Murphy Braves (Athletics) 5.1 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays (Diamondbacks) 4.6 Tyler Anderson Angels (Dodgers) 4 José Quintana Mets (Pirates/Cardinals) 4 José Abreu Astros (White Sox) 3.9 Willson Contreras Cardinals (Cubs) 3.3 Luis Arraez Marlins (Twins) 3.2 Martín Perez Rangers (Red Sox) 3.1 Ross Stripling Giants (Blue Jays) 3.1 Brandon Drury Angels (Reds/Padres) 3 Corey Kluber Red Sox (Rays) 3 Pablo López Twins (Marlins) 2.8 Andrew Benintendi White Sox (Royals/Yankees) 2.8 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays (Mets) 2.7 Taijuan Walker Phillies (Mets) 2.5 Hunter Renfroe Angels (Brewers) 2.5 Kolten Wong Mariners (Brewers) 2.5 Teoscar Hernandez Mariners (Blue Jays) 2.4 Gio Urshela Angels (Twins) 2.4 Justin Turner Red Sox (Dodgers) 2.4 William Contreras Brewers (Braves) 2.4 Johnny Cueto Marlins (White Sox) 2.4 Jameson Taillon Cubs (Yankees) 2.3 Matt Carpenter Padres (Yankees) 2.3 Jacob deGrom Rangers (Mets) 2.2 Noah Syndergaard Dodgers (Mets) 2.2 Josh Bell Guardians (Nationals/Padres) 2 Kyle Gibson Orioles (Phillies) 1.8 Rich Hill Pirates (Red Sox) 1.8 Erik Swanson Blue Jays (Mariners) 1.7 Christian Vázquez Twins (Red Sox/Astros) 1.7 Cody Bellinger Cubs (Dodgers) 1.7 Jean Segura Marlins (Phillies) 1.7 Jordan Lyles Royals (Orioles) 1.7 Chris Martin Red Sox (Cubs/Dodgers) 1.6 Michael A. Taylor Twins (Royals) 1.5 Michael Wacha Red Sox (Cardinals) 1.5 Kyle Farmer Twins (Reds) 1.4 Zach Eflin Rays (Phillies) 1.4 Evan Longoria Diamondbacks (Giants) 1.3 Josh Harrison Phillies (White Sox) 1.3 Omar Narvaez Mets (Brewers) 1.1 Andrew Heaney Rangers (Dodgers) 1.1 Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays (Rays) 1.1 Sean Manaea Giants (Padres) 1.1 Kenley Jansen Red Sox (Braves) 1.1 Adam Frazier Orioles (Mariners) 1.1 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers (Red Sox) 1 Lourdes Gurriel Jr Diamondbacks (Blue Jays) 1 Taylor Rogers Giants (Padres/Brewers) 1 J. D. Martinez Dodgers (Red Sox) 1 Michael Lorenzen Tigers (Angels) 1 Carlos Santana Pirates (Mariners) 1 Trey Mancini Cubs (Orioles/Astros) 0.9 Craig Kimbrel Phillies (Dodgers) 0.9

Names that didn't make the top-60 list but still have the potential to make a big impact include slugger Joey Gallo (to Twins from Yankees), stud catching prospect Gabriel Moreno (to Diamondbacks from Blue Jays), Michael Conforto (to Dodgers from Mets), Mitch Haniger (to Giants from Mariners), Kodai Senga (to Mets from Japan), and Masataka Yoshida (to Red Sox from Japan).

As is MLB tradition, all 30 teams will be in action on Opening Day (March 30th). The schedule opens with a pair of games at 1:05 p.m. EST: Braves vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Yankees.

