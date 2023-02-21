Tue, Feb 21, 2023
World Series Odds for All 30 Teams Plus the Biggest Offseason Moves in MLB

Justin Verlander introduced to N.Y. Mets fans
Pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets puts on his cap during a press conference at Citi Field on December 20, 2022 in New York City. Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

With Opening Day slated for Thursday, March 30th, the 2023 MLB season is just over a month away. The 2023 World Series futures have been out since the day the Houston Astros lifted their second Commissioner's Trophy.

Due to the usual flurry of offseason activity, the odds have shifted pretty considerably since early November. The table below shows the current 2023 World Series odds as of Feb. 21, 2023.

World Series Odds 2023

TeamOdds
Houston Astros+600
New York Mets+750
New York Yankees+750
L.A. Dodgers+800
Atlanta Braves+900
San Diego Padres+1000
Toronto Blue Jays+1300
Philadelphia Phillies+1700
Seattle Mariners+1800
St. Louis Cardinals+1900
Tampa Bay Rays+2000
Cleveland Guardians+2200
Milwaukee Brewers+3500
Chicago White Sox+3500
Minnesota Twins+4000
Texas Rangers+4500
L.A. Angels+5000
San Francisco Giants+5500
Boston Red Sox+6000
Baltimore Orioles+7000
Miami Marlins+8000
Chicago Cubs+8000
Arizona Diamondbacks+15000
Kansas City Royals+20000
Detroit Tigers+20000
Cincinnati Reds+20000
Pittsburgh Pirates+25000
Washington Nationals+40000
Colorado Rockies+40000
Oakland Athletics+50000

For the first time in about a decade, the Los Angeles Dodgers will not start the season among the top-three World Series favorites. Despite losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets, the reigning-champion Houston Astros are the preseason chalk, sitting at +600 to go back-to-back.

Houston's biggest move of the offseason was bringing in 2020 A.L. MVP Jose Abreu from the Chicago White Sox.

Last year's runner-up, the Philadelphia Phillies, barely crack the top ten at +1700. Bryce Harper, who finished second in N.L. MVP voting in 2022 to Paul Goldschmidt, is expected to miss at least the first month of the season due to elbow surgery. The Phillies made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by signing Trea Turner away from the Dodgers, along with Taijuan Walker from the Mets. But they lose Kyle Gibson and Jean Segura.

MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince ranked the Mets as the biggest winner of the offseason. Not only did New York sign three-time Cy Young-winner Verlander, they also added effective veteran pitcher Jose Quintana and catcher Omar Narvaez, while crucially re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo and dominant closer Edwin Diaz.

Judge, Correa stay put, but Verlander, deGrom change teams

While many of the biggest fish in the free-agent pool wound up staying put, including Aaron Judge (Yankees), Carlos Correa (Twins), Nimmo and Diaz (Mets), dozens of stars were either traded or signed by new teams ahead of the 2023 season.

The table below lists the 60 biggest moves from the offseason based on players' 2022 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). There was a two-way tie for 60th so the list actually includes 61 names, for those counting at home.

Biggest Player Moves from 2022-23 MLB Offseason

PlayerNew Team (2022 Team)WAR
Dansby SwansonCubs (Braves)6.4
Trea TurnerPhillies (Dodgers)6.3
Carlos RodónYankees (White Sox)6.2
Justin VerlanderMets (Astros)6.1
Xander BogaertsPadres (Red Sox)6.1
Sean MurphyBraves (Athletics)5.1
Daulton VarshoBlue Jays (Diamondbacks)4.6
Tyler AndersonAngels (Dodgers)4
José QuintanaMets (Pirates/Cardinals)4
José AbreuAstros (White Sox)3.9
Willson ContrerasCardinals (Cubs)3.3
Luis ArraezMarlins (Twins)3.2
Martín PerezRangers (Red Sox)3.1
Ross StriplingGiants (Blue Jays)3.1
Brandon DruryAngels (Reds/Padres)3
Corey KluberRed Sox (Rays)3
Pablo LópezTwins (Marlins)2.8
Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox (Royals/Yankees)2.8
Chris BassittBlue Jays (Mets)2.7
Taijuan WalkerPhillies (Mets)2.5
Hunter RenfroeAngels (Brewers)2.5
Kolten WongMariners (Brewers)2.5
Teoscar HernandezMariners (Blue Jays)2.4
Gio UrshelaAngels (Twins)2.4
Justin TurnerRed Sox (Dodgers)2.4
William ContrerasBrewers (Braves)2.4
Johnny CuetoMarlins (White Sox)2.4
Jameson TaillonCubs (Yankees)2.3
Matt CarpenterPadres (Yankees)2.3
Jacob deGromRangers (Mets)2.2
Noah SyndergaardDodgers (Mets)2.2
Josh BellGuardians (Nationals/Padres)2
Kyle GibsonOrioles (Phillies)1.8
Rich HillPirates (Red Sox)1.8
Erik SwansonBlue Jays (Mariners)1.7
Christian VázquezTwins (Red Sox/Astros)1.7
Cody BellingerCubs (Dodgers)1.7
Jean SeguraMarlins (Phillies)1.7
Jordan LylesRoyals (Orioles)1.7
Chris MartinRed Sox (Cubs/Dodgers)1.6
Michael A. TaylorTwins (Royals)1.5
Michael WachaRed Sox (Cardinals)1.5
Kyle FarmerTwins (Reds)1.4
Zach EflinRays (Phillies)1.4
Evan LongoriaDiamondbacks (Giants)1.3
Josh HarrisonPhillies (White Sox)1.3
Omar NarvaezMets (Brewers)1.1
Andrew HeaneyRangers (Dodgers)1.1
Kevin KiermaierBlue Jays (Rays)1.1
Sean ManaeaGiants (Padres)1.1
Kenley JansenRed Sox (Braves)1.1
Adam FrazierOrioles (Mariners)1.1
Nathan EovaldiRangers (Red Sox)1
Lourdes Gurriel JrDiamondbacks (Blue Jays)1
Taylor RogersGiants (Padres/Brewers)1
J. D. MartinezDodgers (Red Sox)1
Michael LorenzenTigers (Angels)1
Carlos SantanaPirates (Mariners)1
Trey ManciniCubs (Orioles/Astros)0.9
Craig KimbrelPhillies (Dodgers)0.9

Names that didn't make the top-60 list but still have the potential to make a big impact include slugger Joey Gallo (to Twins from Yankees), stud catching prospect Gabriel Moreno (to Diamondbacks from Blue Jays), Michael Conforto (to Dodgers from Mets), Mitch Haniger (to Giants from Mariners), Kodai Senga (to Mets from Japan), and Masataka Yoshida (to Red Sox from Japan).

As is MLB tradition, all 30 teams will be in action on Opening Day (March 30th). The schedule opens with a pair of games at 1:05 p.m. EST: Braves vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Yankees.

