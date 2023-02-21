World Series Odds for All 30 Teams Plus the Biggest Offseason Moves in MLB
With Opening Day slated for Thursday, March 30th, the 2023 MLB season is just over a month away. The 2023 World Series futures have been out since the day the Houston Astros lifted their second Commissioner's Trophy.
Due to the usual flurry of offseason activity, the odds have shifted pretty considerably since early November. The table below shows the current 2023 World Series odds as of Feb. 21, 2023.
World Series Odds 2023
|Team
|Odds
|Houston Astros
|+600
|New York Mets
|+750
|New York Yankees
|+750
|L.A. Dodgers
|+800
|Atlanta Braves
|+900
|San Diego Padres
|+1000
|Toronto Blue Jays
|+1300
|Philadelphia Phillies
|+1700
|Seattle Mariners
|+1800
|St. Louis Cardinals
|+1900
|Tampa Bay Rays
|+2000
|Cleveland Guardians
|+2200
|Milwaukee Brewers
|+3500
|Chicago White Sox
|+3500
|Minnesota Twins
|+4000
|Texas Rangers
|+4500
|L.A. Angels
|+5000
|San Francisco Giants
|+5500
|Boston Red Sox
|+6000
|Baltimore Orioles
|+7000
|Miami Marlins
|+8000
|Chicago Cubs
|+8000
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|+15000
|Kansas City Royals
|+20000
|Detroit Tigers
|+20000
|Cincinnati Reds
|+20000
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|+25000
|Washington Nationals
|+40000
|Colorado Rockies
|+40000
|Oakland Athletics
|+50000
For the first time in about a decade, the Los Angeles Dodgers will not start the season among the top-three World Series favorites. Despite losing Justin Verlander to the New York Mets, the reigning-champion Houston Astros are the preseason chalk, sitting at +600 to go back-to-back.
Houston's biggest move of the offseason was bringing in 2020 A.L. MVP Jose Abreu from the Chicago White Sox.
Last year's runner-up, the Philadelphia Phillies, barely crack the top ten at +1700. Bryce Harper, who finished second in N.L. MVP voting in 2022 to Paul Goldschmidt, is expected to miss at least the first month of the season due to elbow surgery. The Phillies made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by signing Trea Turner away from the Dodgers, along with Taijuan Walker from the Mets. But they lose Kyle Gibson and Jean Segura.
MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince ranked the Mets as the biggest winner of the offseason. Not only did New York sign three-time Cy Young-winner Verlander, they also added effective veteran pitcher Jose Quintana and catcher Omar Narvaez, while crucially re-signing center fielder Brandon Nimmo and dominant closer Edwin Diaz.
Judge, Correa stay put, but Verlander, deGrom change teams
While many of the biggest fish in the free-agent pool wound up staying put, including Aaron Judge (Yankees), Carlos Correa (Twins), Nimmo and Diaz (Mets), dozens of stars were either traded or signed by new teams ahead of the 2023 season.
The table below lists the 60 biggest moves from the offseason based on players' 2022 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). There was a two-way tie for 60th so the list actually includes 61 names, for those counting at home.
Biggest Player Moves from 2022-23 MLB Offseason
|Player
|New Team (2022 Team)
|WAR
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs (Braves)
|6.4
|Trea Turner
|Phillies (Dodgers)
|6.3
|Carlos Rodón
|Yankees (White Sox)
|6.2
|Justin Verlander
|Mets (Astros)
|6.1
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres (Red Sox)
|6.1
|Sean Murphy
|Braves (Athletics)
|5.1
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays (Diamondbacks)
|4.6
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels (Dodgers)
|4
|José Quintana
|Mets (Pirates/Cardinals)
|4
|José Abreu
|Astros (White Sox)
|3.9
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals (Cubs)
|3.3
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins (Twins)
|3.2
|Martín Perez
|Rangers (Red Sox)
|3.1
|Ross Stripling
|Giants (Blue Jays)
|3.1
|Brandon Drury
|Angels (Reds/Padres)
|3
|Corey Kluber
|Red Sox (Rays)
|3
|Pablo López
|Twins (Marlins)
|2.8
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox (Royals/Yankees)
|2.8
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays (Mets)
|2.7
|Taijuan Walker
|Phillies (Mets)
|2.5
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels (Brewers)
|2.5
|Kolten Wong
|Mariners (Brewers)
|2.5
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Mariners (Blue Jays)
|2.4
|Gio Urshela
|Angels (Twins)
|2.4
|Justin Turner
|Red Sox (Dodgers)
|2.4
|William Contreras
|Brewers (Braves)
|2.4
|Johnny Cueto
|Marlins (White Sox)
|2.4
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs (Yankees)
|2.3
|Matt Carpenter
|Padres (Yankees)
|2.3
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers (Mets)
|2.2
|Noah Syndergaard
|Dodgers (Mets)
|2.2
|Josh Bell
|Guardians (Nationals/Padres)
|2
|Kyle Gibson
|Orioles (Phillies)
|1.8
|Rich Hill
|Pirates (Red Sox)
|1.8
|Erik Swanson
|Blue Jays (Mariners)
|1.7
|Christian Vázquez
|Twins (Red Sox/Astros)
|1.7
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs (Dodgers)
|1.7
|Jean Segura
|Marlins (Phillies)
|1.7
|Jordan Lyles
|Royals (Orioles)
|1.7
|Chris Martin
|Red Sox (Cubs/Dodgers)
|1.6
|Michael A. Taylor
|Twins (Royals)
|1.5
|Michael Wacha
|Red Sox (Cardinals)
|1.5
|Kyle Farmer
|Twins (Reds)
|1.4
|Zach Eflin
|Rays (Phillies)
|1.4
|Evan Longoria
|Diamondbacks (Giants)
|1.3
|Josh Harrison
|Phillies (White Sox)
|1.3
|Omar Narvaez
|Mets (Brewers)
|1.1
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers (Dodgers)
|1.1
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays (Rays)
|1.1
|Sean Manaea
|Giants (Padres)
|1.1
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox (Braves)
|1.1
|Adam Frazier
|Orioles (Mariners)
|1.1
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers (Red Sox)
|1
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr
|Diamondbacks (Blue Jays)
|1
|Taylor Rogers
|Giants (Padres/Brewers)
|1
|J. D. Martinez
|Dodgers (Red Sox)
|1
|Michael Lorenzen
|Tigers (Angels)
|1
|Carlos Santana
|Pirates (Mariners)
|1
|Trey Mancini
|Cubs (Orioles/Astros)
|0.9
|Craig Kimbrel
|Phillies (Dodgers)
|0.9
Names that didn't make the top-60 list but still have the potential to make a big impact include slugger Joey Gallo (to Twins from Yankees), stud catching prospect Gabriel Moreno (to Diamondbacks from Blue Jays), Michael Conforto (to Dodgers from Mets), Mitch Haniger (to Giants from Mariners), Kodai Senga (to Mets from Japan), and Masataka Yoshida (to Red Sox from Japan).
As is MLB tradition, all 30 teams will be in action on Opening Day (March 30th). The schedule opens with a pair of games at 1:05 p.m. EST: Braves vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Yankees.
