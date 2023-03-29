World Series Odds and Best MLB Futures Bet on Opening Day

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees converses with teammates during a Grapefruit League Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field on March 06, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

There's the sweet melody of song birds in the air. A bright, gleaming sun is melting away the last vestiges of winter. Yes, spring is here's that time of year when people's fancy turns to . . . on-base percentage and strikeouts-to-walks ratio.

That's right, it's opening day of the MLB season, that point in the season when hopes and dreams overpower reality. At this stage of the season, everybody - even the Pittsburgh Pirates - are channeling their inner Lloyd Christmas.

So you're saying there's a chance?

Forget about Dumb and Dumber, though. We're talking about where the smart money ought to be going this season. Which teams should you be banking on to be the ones playing for the World Series this fall? Who's the favorite to be American League MVP, or to take home the National League Cy Young Award?

Read on to find out the best bets for the 2023 MLB season.

Astros Still The Team To Beat

The Houston Astros are clearly the cream of the MLB crop. The reigning World Series champions have played in three of the past four Fall Classics and four of the last six. The Astros are the +600 favorite to win the World Series. However, no team has repeated as World Series champions since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees.

Already, there are concerning signs for the Astros. Infielder Jose Altuve will miss at least two months due to a thumb injury suffered in the World Baseball Classic. AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander departed via free agency. Oft-injured starting pitcher Lance McCullers will start out the season on IR. On the other hand, Houston signed slugging first baseman Jose Abreu and suits up four pitchers in their starting rotation with at least 11 wins last season.

It's the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves are given the shortest National League World Series betting line of +750. With six straight NL East titles, the Braves are a dominant force. FanGraphs.com is giving Atlanta an MLB-best 90.3% chance of making the postseason. The pitching staff is deep. The Braves lost Dansby Swanson's bat but replaced him with Trea Turner.

You can't talk World Series contenders without discussing the bluebloods of MLB, the New York Yankees (+750) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+850). However, significant offseason personnel losses (Justin Turner, Trea Turner, Cody Bellingham) coupled with season-ending injuries to pitcher Walker Buehler and infielder Gavin Lux could make this the year the Dodgers finally secede NL West dominance to the San Diego Padres (+950).

As for the Yankees, an annual concern with this team is the starting rotation. Gerrit Cole isn't as dominant as he once was and Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino are already hurt.

Value To Consider

At some point, the Toronto Blue Jays (+1300) have to put it all together, right? A team with Vladimir Guerrero, Alek Manoah, George Springer and Bo Bichette is too good to keep falling short. The Jays have it all - deep rotation and bullpen, solid lineup, and stout defense. They could be this year's version of the Philadelphia Phillies and make a long playoff run.