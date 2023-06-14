Survey

World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024 Survey

By
worlds best specialized hospitals blue bg IV
Survey Statista Rankings

Newsweek is once again partnering with respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to rank the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2024. For the fourth time, we are ranking the best hospitals in 11 medical fields: cardiology, cardiac surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopedics, pediatrics, pulmonology and urology. However, this year we are expanding the expertise by adding the obstetrics and gynecology specialty to our ranking.

This ranking of hospitals that offer specialized care will be based on a global survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators. If you work in the health care industry, particularly in the specialties mentioned above, and would like to take part in the survey, please click on the button below:

Take the Survey

The survey is open for participation until July 10, 2023.

