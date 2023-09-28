Opinion

The World's Oldest Hatred Lives on at the University of Pennsylvania | Opinion

Julia Jassey , co-founder and CEO of Jewish on Campus
Opinion Antisemitism Roger waters Racism College

Fifty-seven percent of Jewish students have witnessed or experienced an antisemitic incident. That was the key finding from a survey that my organization, Jewish on Campus, released this month. It was conducted by Ipsos with support from the World Jewish Congress. Surprising as that number may seem to an audience unfamiliar with the rise of antisemitism in the United States, it affirmed what Jewish students have been saying for years: College campuses have an antisemitism problem.

It comes as no surprise that campus antisemitism is making headlines once again. Last week, the University of Pennsylvania hosted an event called the Palestine Writes Literature Festival, which on the surface, sounds like a celebration of Palestinian culture. But just a quick glance at the list of speakers reveals the event to be a front for the spread of longstanding antisemitic beliefs: musician Roger Waters, condemned by the U.S. State Department for dressing in what looked like a Nazi uniform during a concert in Germany, to academic Refaat Alareer, who is quoted saying, "Are most Jews evil? Of course they are."

Providing further evidence that antisemitic rhetoric can create a climate for antisemitic violence, a student vandalized Penn Hillel before the event. These developments, from the conference to the vandalism, have sparked a national outcry from Jewish leaders, UPenn alumni, and all those concerned with allowing hate on campus to go unchecked.

Roger Waters Attended Virtually
Roger Waters, co-founder of the English rock band Pink Floyd, performs live on stage at Olympiastadion on May 21, in Munich, Germany. Mark Wieland/Redferns

Antisemitism is rising in the United States, and college students are part of this trend. Serving as yet another wake-up call, our national survey of more than 3,000 students underscored the urgent state-of-affairs. Alarmingly, one-in-six college students found the death toll of the Holocaust to be not very believable, not at all believable, or were unsure.

And what starts on campus does not stay on campus. Today's students will become tomorrow's teachers and doctors, lawyers, and lawmakers. Antisemitism may be rising today, but the threat it poses to our future is even greater.

University administrators have an obligation to protect their students. But as leaders committed to shaping the next generation, their duty extends beyond that. If they hope for progress toward a more just future, they cannot neglect the urgency of fighting antisemitism on their campuses, in any of its forms.

It's time to take a decisive step. University administrators must condemn antisemitism strongly, no matter where it arises. They must ensure that all students, including Jews, have equal access to their school as a safe environment to learn. They must stand with their Jewish students at times of celebration and times of difficulty. They must understand that our people have always grappled with antisemitism, and it is those who have remained silent who have allowed it to continue.

Campus antisemitism will not be eliminated by one school, one professor, or one student. The responsibility to act belongs to each of us. The Jewish students at the University of Pennsylvania have shown us that antisemitism will not derail their strength nor their pride. As they stand up against antisemitism at their school, they should not stand alone.

As students grapple with this latest story of hate, the Jewish community celebrates our high holidays—the most holy time of the year. During this time, we continue the traditions of our ancestors. Strength in the face of antisemitism is another tradition that we inherit proudly. By uplifting students' stories, including those at UPenn, we work toward a better future.

Julia Jassey is the co-founder and CEO of Jewish on Campus, a national organization founded in 2020 to uplift the experiences of Jewish students and combat antisemitism through youth advocacy.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 06
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 06
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC