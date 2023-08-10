Worrying About the Bars on Your Phone Will Be a Thing of the Past

Will this text go through? That's what I thought to myself when I looked at the one little bar in the upper corner of the screen on my phone. I simply wanted to tell my wife what time I'd be home.

In the coming years, cell reception bar anxiety will be a thing of the past thanks to a constellation of communications happening thousands of miles above us in space. It's called "direct-to-device" satellite communications. You may have read something about it when Apple launched emergency services on the iPhone 14. Android phone announcements are following suit. They are putting new processing chips and antennas in phones that talk directly to satellites.

Today, the computer in your pocket carries access to all your updates, contacts, and cloud-based items, such as work emails, calendars, and kid schedules. Phones connect to more than one million cell towers scattered across the landscape, from soaring structures in rural areas to sides of buildings or lamp posts in cities. Phones also connect to Wi-Fi at your house or the coffee shop. Wireless companies continue to build deeper into communities, but not everywhere. The reality is, sometimes the cost for a wireless company to deploy connectivity doesn't match the number of phones that might connect to it.

However, there are good reasons for ubiquitous connectivity, even in remote, sparsely populated areas. Perhaps you're on a hike with your family and dad breaks an ankle; suddenly, you need help. Or, you're camping and a major storm is rolling in. A weather warning could save you a headache or even your life. Have you been on a long road trip across the U.S.? Over the Rockies, across the plains of Kansas, through the mountains near my farm in Virginia, and even major highways have plenty of dead spots. You lose the convenience of your apps or access to help if your car breaks down.

Beyond everyday needs, though, more serious situations would be greatly served by satellite access from a smartphone. Imagine if hurricane responders or wildland firefighters could be in constant communication and have access to a wealth of resources right from their pocket in a relatively inexpensive consumer phone. Globally, satellites can serve developing countries for education, commerce, and aid organizations.

Today, new smartphones are getting upgraded with the right hardware. Next will come relatively simple network connections. In the next 12 to 24 months, we'll see one-way text messaging by satellite or location services rolled out; then two-way texting to not just alert emergency responders, but also get instructions from them. Three or more years out will bring pictures and video, apps, and calls. Basically, the connection you know today, but anywhere.

And it's not just phones. Currently, more and more Internet of Things (IoT) devices connect to satellites. Sensors in transportation, like on ships crossing the ocean, and trucks and trains crossing the country, tell companies and customers where their goods are, and how long until that package arrives on your doorstep. Smart farms represent the next generation of agriculture with microclimate weather stations, autonomous tractors, and soil monitors, which all help better feed the world. Solar and wind farms connect via satellite from remote areas to ensure efficiency and proper maintenance as our world transitions to renewable energy. In a few years, more consumer devices like home security video cameras might connect to a satellite instead of your Wi-Fi. Your car will likely have wireless services of all kinds just like your phone, so it will connect to a tower in a city or a satellite in the mountains.

Direct-to-device connectivity can unlock a new suite of services for many industries, including those mentioned above. Beyond expanding the scope of what can be connected to the internet — even in the most rural areas — the growing list of companies offering direct-to-device connectivity will likely reduce what it costs for businesses to take advantage of this exciting technology. When looking for a connectivity provider, businesses should seek companies with the right service delivery expertise and spectrum rights to serve their addressable market.

New satellites are launched into space on almost a daily basis. My company and others are developing geostationary (GEO) and low earth orbit (LEO) constellations that can be the lynchpin to this next wave of connectivity. GEOs have been the workhorse of satellite connectivity for homes and businesses in rural areas for years, and now the mosaic of communications expands to phones and other devices. You may not know or care exactly how you're connecting, but you'll connect almost anywhere.

So, in the next few years, you won't worry about how many bars you have when you need to text for help. You'll watch rockets launch new satellites into space that may one day connect your smartwatch regardless of where you are. And by the end of the decade, your phone could connect to towers and light poles, GEOs and LEOs to keep you connected, safe and make your life easier.