Wrestling World Mourns the 'Unexpected' Death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, has died at 36.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, following a call from Wyatt's father. Levesque called Wyatt's passing "unexpected."

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Wyatt is survived by his partner Jojo Offerman and four children. No cause of death was announced.

Wyatt had not been seen on WWE television since January. No official announcement had been made regarding the reason for his absence. Many industry outlets reported an undisclosed injury, and a recent report from Fightful Select stated that he was still not medically cleared.

Wyatt's family is well known in the industry. His father, uncles and grandfather were all professional wrestlers. His brother Taylor, better known to WWE fans as Bo Dallas, former NXT champion and WWE tag team champion. His partner Jojo previously worked for WWE as a ring announcer.

Wyatt was a multi-time world champion in WWE and known for his deep creativity. He shared the ring with some of the industry's biggest names. Many of his friends and colleagues took to X to remember Wyatt.

WWE professional wrestler Bray Wyatt is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on March 29, 2016, in New York City. The wrestling world is saddened upon news of the star's "unexpected" death at age 36. Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson remembered Wyatt for his "very unique, cool and rare character."

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Alexa Bliss, who worked closely with Wyatt when he portrayed his character "The Fiend" couldn't find words on X.

Just in shock. Really at a loss for words at the moment. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023

She later posted on her official Instagram page: "What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It's going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham."

Wyatt was close with the late pro wrestler John Huber, better known to fans as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, who died in December 2020 after a lung illness. The two were part of "The Wyatt Family," along with wrestlers Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan. Lee's widow, Amanda Huber, also struggled to find words.



Wyatt worked closely with current AEW wrestler Matt Hardy. Wyatt and Hardy worked as a tag team in WWE, capturing the tag team championships together.

Absolutely shattered to learn that my friend, Windham Rotunda, has passed away. It’s devastating to think he left us at only 36 years young. My condolences go out to his family, wife & children. I’m so sorry, my compeer. Miss you already. pic.twitter.com/AVNuOTjdsx — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 24, 2023

Mick Foley's signature move as a competitor was the "Mandible Claw", a move Wyatt later began to use in tribute to Foley. Foley in turn paid tribute to Wyatt following the news of his death.

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin shared the ring as a tag team partner and an opponent of Wyatt. The two competed for Wyatt's WWE championship in early 2020. The Miz remembered Wyatt "a force."

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss… pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023

AEW wrestler Saraya, also known as Paige during her time with WWE, remembered meeting Wyatt when she moved to America and shared a photo of Wyatt and his late friend Brodie Lee.

I can’t believe I’m typing this. But RIP Windham. I knew you day 1 of moving to America, you were the biggest sweetheart and were loved by everyone who met you. I’m in shock.. sending all my love to the Rotunda family.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/GYSJCsLMil — SARAYA (@Saraya) August 24, 2023

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali paid tribute to Wyatt with one of the late wrestler's signature catch phrases.

We’re gonna miss ya, hoot.



It’s devastating to lose you.



It’s beautiful to see everyone remember you.



You really did have the whole world in your hands. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 24, 2023

WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn and Wyatt's WWE careers overlapped dating back to their time in NXT. Zayn shared his appreciation for their time together.

I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it.

RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 25, 2023

WWE Superstar Ron Killings, known as R-Truth, remembered his friend.

I am sadden by the news 😞My condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt RIP I’m gonna miss you my friend ❤️ 💐 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p44T8Hz9BL — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 25, 2023

Radio host and former wrestler Tommy Dreamer, still mourning the loss of his mentor Terry Funk, remembered Wyatt as creative and talented.

💔

I didnt think I had any tears left

So creative

So talented

Blessed to share the ring w/him

Loved hanging w/him when we were together pic.twitter.com/9WsflM6Qiv — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 24, 2023

Former wrestler and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Taz remembered him as "extremely talented and creative."

Very sorry to hear of Bray Wyatt’s passing. It’s very sad. Unfortunately, I never got to know this man, but watching him perform, you can instantly tell he was extremely talented & creative. And more importantly hearing how great of a person he was. My condolences to his family.… pic.twitter.com/rSsT4hi1Ej — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 24, 2023

Radio host and podcaster Peter Rosenberg, who works with WWE on premium live event coverage, wanted fans to know there was more to Wyatt than what was seen in the ring.

I am just going to say this ... however great you think Bray Wyatt was as a talent (and he was GREAT) -- he was 10 times better as a person-- a joy to be around.



The world and wrestling world will be worse without him ...



Rest Easy Bro — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) August 24, 2023

Ric Flair reflected on losing Wyatt the day following the death of his friend Terry Funk.