Wrestling World Mourns the 'Unexpected' Death of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

By
Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, has died at 36.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, following a call from Wyatt's father. Levesque called Wyatt's passing "unexpected."

Wyatt is survived by his partner Jojo Offerman and four children. No cause of death was announced.

Wyatt had not been seen on WWE television since January. No official announcement had been made regarding the reason for his absence. Many industry outlets reported an undisclosed injury, and a recent report from Fightful Select stated that he was still not medically cleared.

Wyatt's family is well known in the industry. His father, uncles and grandfather were all professional wrestlers. His brother Taylor, better known to WWE fans as Bo Dallas, former NXT champion and WWE tag team champion. His partner Jojo previously worked for WWE as a ring announcer.

Wyatt was a multi-time world champion in WWE and known for his deep creativity. He shared the ring with some of the industry's biggest names. Many of his friends and colleagues took to X to remember Wyatt.

Social Media Reacts: Passing of Bray Wyatt
WWE professional wrestler Bray Wyatt is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on March 29, 2016, in New York City. The wrestling world is saddened upon news of the star's "unexpected" death at age 36. Monica Schipper/FilmMagic/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson remembered Wyatt for his "very unique, cool and rare character."

Alexa Bliss, who worked closely with Wyatt when he portrayed his character "The Fiend" couldn't find words on X.

She later posted on her official Instagram page: "What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It's going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham."

Wyatt was close with the late pro wrestler John Huber, better known to fans as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, who died in December 2020 after a lung illness. The two were part of "The Wyatt Family," along with wrestlers Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan. Lee's widow, Amanda Huber, also struggled to find words.

Wyatt worked closely with current AEW wrestler Matt Hardy. Wyatt and Hardy worked as a tag team in WWE, capturing the tag team championships together.

Mick Foley's signature move as a competitor was the "Mandible Claw", a move Wyatt later began to use in tribute to Foley. Foley in turn paid tribute to Wyatt following the news of his death.

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin shared the ring as a tag team partner and an opponent of Wyatt. The two competed for Wyatt's WWE championship in early 2020. The Miz remembered Wyatt "a force."

AEW wrestler Saraya, also known as Paige during her time with WWE, remembered meeting Wyatt when she moved to America and shared a photo of Wyatt and his late friend Brodie Lee.

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali paid tribute to Wyatt with one of the late wrestler's signature catch phrases.

WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn and Wyatt's WWE careers overlapped dating back to their time in NXT. Zayn shared his appreciation for their time together.

WWE Superstar Ron Killings, known as R-Truth, remembered his friend.

Radio host and former wrestler Tommy Dreamer, still mourning the loss of his mentor Terry Funk, remembered Wyatt as creative and talented.

Former wrestler and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Taz remembered him as "extremely talented and creative."

Radio host and podcaster Peter Rosenberg, who works with WWE on premium live event coverage, wanted fans to know there was more to Wyatt than what was seen in the ring.

Ric Flair reflected on losing Wyatt the day following the death of his friend Terry Funk.

