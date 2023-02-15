'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Schedule: How Many Episodes Are in Season 3?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga has returned for its final outing on Hulu, bringing the music drama to a close with its third season.

The show presents a fictional retelling of the formation of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, with founding member RZA acting as executive producer for the series. He also co-created the series with Alex Tse.

The show stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

Here is everything that viewers need to know about the show's release schedule on the streaming platform.

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Release Schedule: How Many Episodes Are in Season 3?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is told from leader RZA's (played by Ashton Sanders) point of view, and the third season will see the group face their biggest challenges yet, collectively and individually.

Moore, who plays Raekwon in the show, told Newsweek what Season 3 has in store for the hip-hop group, teasing how what they go through is able to bring them closer together.

He said: "We can expect to see a little bit of the alpha energy in a different way as a unit, different kinds of disagreements, different kinds of battles, and unifying in a brotherly way. Like when you're already unified, you strengthen your bonds."

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 is set to have 10 episodes in total, just like the drama had in its previous seasons. When the show ends, it will have 30 episodes in total.

The show premiered with its first three episodes on February 15. Episodes will come out on the platform on a weekly basis every Wednesday thereafter.

This means that viewers will be able to watch the show from February 15 until April 5, at which point those that wish to wait to binge the series in one go can do so.

Here Is the Release Schedule for 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga':

Episodes 1 - February 15

Episode 2 - February 15

Episode 3 - February 15

Episode 4 - February 22

Episode 5 - March 1

Episode 6 - March 8

Episode 7 - March 15

Episode 8 - March 22

Episode 9 - March 29



Episode 10 - April 5

Wu-Tang Clan is comprised of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa who founded the group, and Cappadonna who joined in 2007. Founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard was with the group from 1992 until his death in 2004.

The group released their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in November 1993, and multiple records, as a group and as solo artists, have followed over the years.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 premiered on Wednesday, February 15 on Hulu, and it will continue to air weekly.