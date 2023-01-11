WWE's Stephanie McMahon's Prediction About Her Father Vince Came True

Stephanie McMahon seemingly predicted that she would be 'cut out' of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by her father and founder of the organization, Vince McMahon, some 20 years ago.

Stephanie announced that she would be resigning her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE earlier this week, as it was announced that Vince would return to take the helm.

This has also coincided with claims that Vince has struck a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to buy WWE.

Stephanie shared a statement about her resignation on social media, in which she explained her circumstances and confirmed that she would be stepping down.

She wrote: "About eight months ago, I took leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime.

"I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE.

"I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan."

Stephanie continued: "Our founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives.

"And with Nick's leadership and Paul 'Triple H' Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

"WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.

"I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan.

"I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.

"Thank you for everything. Then. Now. Forever. Together."

A video clip has since resurfaced on social media in which Stephanie appeared to say that she would expect her father to come back and move her to one side, away from WWE.

“He wouldn’t cut you out would he?”



Stephanie appeared on The Howard Stern E! Show a couple of decades ago and she was asked by the host: "I guess that when your father retires, you guys take over the mother load, right? Well, hopefully. That's the plan?"

She was then asked: "I mean, he wouldn't cut you out, would he?"

Stephanie hesitantly replied: "Well, he could, you know."

WWE fans are now suggesting on social media that this is exactly what has happened with the clip being used an eerie prediction of the drama that is unfolding away from the ring this week.

After her resignation, Vince broke his silence on the matter, saying: "First, I'd like to express my full support for Stephanie's personal decision. I'll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence and I'm truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE.

"Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand."

Vince went on to speak about the future for WWE, saying: "I'm proud to announce that Nick Khan will serve as WWE CEO. Nick's business acumen and mastery of the media industry have helped catapult our business to record revenue and profitability.

"Together, we look forward to working with the Board at this critical moment in time to review our strategic alternatives and maximize value for all WWE shareholders."

Nick Khan spoke about Stephanie as well, after her resignation and said: "Stephanie McMahon is a terrific executive and an even better person. It has been an honor to serve as Co-CEO with her. She will only continue to succeed."

