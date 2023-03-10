WynnBet Massachusetts Goes Live With Bet $100, Get $100 Bet Credit Offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

WynnBet Massachusetts has officially launched in the Bay State. New players who sign up for an account can turn a $100+ bet on any game into a $100 bet credit win or lose with the sportsbook's new user promo.

The launch of MA online sports betting happened on Friday morning. WynnBet Massachusetts is one of a few legal online sportsbooks to have launched in the Bay State. You can get a $100 bet credit win or lose as part of their new user promo.

College basketball is the main ticket for sports bettors this weekend. Conference tournament play will see a number of intriguing matchups over the next few days. On Friday night, No. 1 Marquette will face No. 4 UConn in the Big East Tournament. Later in the ACC Tournament, No. 4 Duke will take on No. 1 Miami (FL). You can bet on any game in any league as part of this new user offer from WynnBet.

Register with WynnBet Massachusetts to bet on college basketball, the NBA or the NHL as part of this bet $100, get $100 bet credit promo.

Bet $100, Get $100 Bet Credit With WynnBet Massachusetts This Weekend

WynnBet Massachusetts is launching at the perfect time in the sports calendar. The NBA and NHL playoffs are getting closer, as is the start of the Major League Baseball season. As if that weren't enough, college basketball will wrap up conference championship play this week and the NCAA Tournament tips off on Tuesday.

You can earn a nice payday with WynnBet Mass if your first bet wins. Even if it loses, the $100 bet credit that comes with this offer will convey. If you choose to bet on No. 1 UCLA to beat No. 4 Oregon in the Pac-12 Tournament, you'll lock-in a $100 bet credit no matter what. If UCLA pulls off the win, you'll also get back your wager along with a cash profit.

Sign Up With WynnBet Massachusetts

New players who are interested in this WynnBet Massachusetts offer will be able to access it by signing up for a new account. The process of doing so will only take a few minutes to complete. Here's how to get in on this weekend's action with WynnBet:

Sign up

Add funds via online banking or another method after confirming your identity

Pick any game with available betting odds

Select a betting market and wager at least $100

WynnBet will credit your account with a $100 bet credit win or lose. You can then use the bet credit on another game this weekend. If your first cash bet wins, you'll also earn cash winnings and WynnBet will return your $100 stake.

More Promo Offers

WynnBet has quite a few in-app promos available to all players. One thing that's important to note about these offers is that certain promos are tied to specific days of the week. You can build your own bet as part of a few different promos.

For example, this Sunday's promo is a build your own bet for use on on any game. You'll need to opt-into the offer via the promotions section of the app. Then, build a build your own bet parlay consisting of three or more legs. You will secure a $10 bet credit win or lose.

WynnBet Massachusetts will give you a $100 bet credit with a $100+ wager on any game when you sign up for a new account.

