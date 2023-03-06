WynnBet Massachusetts Promo: Claim Offer for Early Sign-Up This Week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Sports bettors can unlock a new WynnBet Massachusetts promo when they pre-register for an account ahead of Friday's launch. WynnBet is offering players a $50 sports bonus, as well as a $100 bet credit win or lose as part of this pre-registration offer.

Few legal online sports betting apps have opted to roll out a pre-launch bonus offer for prospective bettors. As such, this WynnBet Massachusetts promo is one that any Bay State bettor should consider signing up for.

Online sports betting is about to go live in Massachusetts. After years of waiting as other states gained access to bet on sports from the comfort of their homes, bettors in the Bay State will soon be able to join in on the action. Pre-registering will make the final sign-up steps on launch day even quicker, as well as lock-in two bonuses in the process.

WynnBet Massachusetts Promo Unlocks Up to $150 In Pre-Launch Bonuses

While there are certainly other legal online sportsbooks with wider name recognition, WynnBet is one of only a few sportsbooks offering a pre-registration bonus for prospective bettors. The offer itself comes in two parts and will require bettors to make wagers on games once the app goes live.

The first part of this WynnBet Massachusetts promo is a $50 sports bonus. Players who wager $250+ in cumulative wagers will earn a $50 sports bonus that can convey as cash. The second part of the offer is a $100 bet credit. Players who pre-register and then wager $100+ on any betting market when the app goes live will receive a $100 bet credit to use on another game. This bet credit will convey win or lose.

How to Sign Up for This WynnBet Massachusetts Promo

Bettors who want to lock-in this two-part offer will need to pre-register for an account via one of the links on this page. Follow these steps to take advantage of this WynnBet Massachusetts promo:

Pre-register

Enter the required information to confirm your identity, such as your full legal name, address and date of birth

Provide an email address and create an account password

Confirm you are in the state of Massachusetts

Once you've finished pre-registering, WynnBet will activate the sports bonus and bet credit, which you can earn by betting on games this weekend.

Games and Leagues to Bet On

The launch of Massachusetts online sports betting comes at a great time for prospective bettors. The Boston Celtics have had a great season, jockeying for the top seed in the Eastern Conference throughout the regular season. The Boston Bruins have looked absolutely dominant to this point in the NHL and appear poised to take home the Stanley Cup.

Not only can bettors wager on the NBA and NHL this weekend, but soccer, golf and more as well. Next week will mark the beginning of the NCAA Tournament, which will provide players with a ton of betting opportunities.

