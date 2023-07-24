Miami Captain Held at Gunpoint After Group Chartered Yacht—Reports

The captain of a yacht hired for a river cruise was allegedly held at gunpoint by a group of passengers demanding their money back, according to unconfirmed reports.

The standoff saw dozens of police cars race to the shoreline of the Miami River shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday. The story was broken by local news channel 7News, which had cameras at the scene showing the flashing blue lights around Southwest North River Drive and Second Street in Miami, while officers boarded the yacht.

The incident follows a string of shootings in the city and across the nation that have sparked a fierce debate about gun control, left politicians unsure how to address the problem, and led to multiple countries issuing warnings to their citizens considering traveling to the U.S. In March, Miami Beach was forced to issue a curfew and a state of emergency following chaotic scenes during Spring Break after multiple shootings.

Florida's Miami River in July 2017. A yacht on the river was reportedly stormed by police on Sunday amid reports that its captain was being held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery. Manny Hernandez/Filmmagic via Getty Images

The yacht's owner told 7News that between 13 and 17 people had been on board when they allegedly threatened the captain with a gun because they wanted their money back. A crew member was secretly able to use their cell phone to text for help and armed police stormed the vessel, the station reported.

Footage showed officers boarding the yacht with guns while a group of people on the deck held their arms above their heads. Everyone was evacuated from the vessel.

Newsweek contacted the City of Miami Police Department by email on Monday requesting further information and comment.

Separately, Local 10 News quoted an eyewitness who was having a drink with friends on the shore when he saw a heavy police presence descend upon the yacht. Terence Quek told the station: "All of a sudden, there was a police boat that came to the front. People were raising their hands up, so we were kind of wondering what's going on."

A local venue called The Wharf was reportedly evacuated as a safety measure while police investigated.

Another local channel, NBC6, reported that police had received a 911 call claiming there was an armed passenger on the yacht shortly before 9 p.m. No one was in custody as of Sunday night, the station reported, but police were thought to be continuing their investigation.

The vessel involved was a 32-meter Rodman motor yacht called "Nirvana," according to maritime website the Superyacht Times. The vessel boasts a luxury three-stateroom layout with accommodation for five guests, the site added.