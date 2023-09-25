World

Who is Yaroslav Hunka? Ukrainian With Nazi Past Honored in Canada

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine World war II

Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian who is accused of serving in a Nazi unit during World War Two, was praised at a parliamentary meeting in Canada on September 22 during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sparking international backlash.

Hunka, 98, was recognized by Anthony Rota, the speaker of Canada's House of Commons, as a "Ukrainian hero" who fought for the First Ukrainian Division. The speaker has since apologized for the blunder.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Justin Trudeau
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill on September 22, 2023 in Ottawa as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on. Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian who is accused of serving in a Nazi unit during World War Two, was praised at a parliamentary meeting in Canada on September 22. DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

"We have here in the chamber today a Ukrainian-Canadian veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians and continues to support the troops today, even at his age of 98," Rota said before the Canadian parliament on September 22, after which Hunka was met with a round of applause, while Zelensky raised his fist.

Rota added, "He's a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service. Thank you."

The speaker apologized after the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said that during World War II, Hunka served as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as the First Ukrainian Division or the Galicia Division.

It was a voluntary unit mostly made up of ethnic Ukrainians and commanded by Nazis including Heinrich Himmler, who formed the group.

"At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada's Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others and that was declared a criminal organization during the Nuremberg Trials," the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said.

The division "was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable," a statement issued by the organization on Sunday said.

"An apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis, and an explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also present at the time of Hunka's recognition. A statement issued by his office said "no advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister's Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition."

Newsweek has contacted the office of Trudeau for additional comment.

Rota has issued a statement apologizing for his move to recognize Hunka.

"In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so," Rota said. "I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action."

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC