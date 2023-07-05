Model Slammed for Saying 'Asexual People Deserve Equal Rights'

A model who served as the first asexual Grand Marshal at New York City Pride has received backlash for her comments about her sexual identity.

Yasmin Benoit is perhaps one of the most recognizable advocates for the asexual community globally and is the founder of the U.K.'s first asexual rights initiative.

She identifies as asexual, sometimes called ace, which is a sexuality defined as a person who does not experience sexual attraction, according to LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD.

Grand marshal Yasmin Benoit attends the 2023 New York City Pride March on June 25, 2023 in New York City. She has gone viral for advocating for asexual rights. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America

The Asexual Visibility and Education Network (AVEN) also describes it as an umbrella term for people who may "experience forms of attraction that can be romantic, aesthetic, or sensual in nature but do not lead to a need to act out on that attraction sexually."

Benoit went viral over the weekend when tweeting from the London Pride parade where she marched with LGBTQ+ rights organization Stonewall UK.

"Asexual people deserve equal rights. We deserve legal recognition. We deserve protection. Thank you@stonewalluk for allowing me to march with you again at #PrideInLondon today & for helping me to bring about this change. #ThisIsWhatAsexualLooksLike #IStandWithStonewALL," Benoit tweeted.

The tweet has been viewed 16 million times since she posted it on July 1.

While many people congratulated Benoit for speaking up and representing asexual people, many replied with negative comments.

"Yay, it's so nice to see someone so open about asexuality. We're not often talked about and rarely ever understood," replied one person.

Another commented: "Hello! I am a progressive. Can you help me understand what legal rights asexual people don't have? I would love to stand with you, but I need to understand the problem."

One critic wrote: "Legal recognition...? What rights does someone who identifies as 'asexual' not have lmao Who is possibly discriminating against asexuals?"

Asexual people deserve equal rights. We deserve legal recognition. We deserve protection.



Thank you @stonewalluk for allowing me to march with you again at #PrideInLondon today & for helping me to bring about this change. 💜🖤#ThisIsWhatAsexualLooksLike#IStandWithStonewALL pic.twitter.com/1YI0AFA8xe — Yasmin Benoit, MSc (@theyasminbenoit) July 1, 2023

But other people in the replies described experiences in medical settings where they had faced discrimination at the hands of doctors.

"Another example not mentioned here, is when your doctor REFUSES to prescribe you anti depressants that decrease your sexual drive, since you are asexual. that is an extremely dangerous thing to do," tweeted one person.

And another added: "My doctor tried to force me to get std preventive shots and would not listen. She kept saying she was sure I would have s*x in college and that she didn't trust me when I said I wouldn't. At 21, I had to have emergency surgery and they kept trying to have me take a pregnancy test."

A third wrote: "Healthcare: Aro and Ace people are routinely harassed by providers and forced into unnecessary testing/drugs for not conforming in an effort to 'fix it'

Conversion therapy: Self explanatory

Societal abuse: Simply existing can get you assaulted and abuse hurled."

Asexuality and ace-spectrum identities "are not mental, developmental, or sexual disorders," according to the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists (AASECT)

The group said it rejects any idea that reparative or conversion therapies could "fix" asexual people.

"Asexual individuals often face distinct difficulties in obtaining orientation-affirming services due to a lack of cultural sensitivity and a long history of compulsory sexuality within Western cultures," AASECT wrote on its website.

"People who are content with little or no sexual desire toward others commonly experience distress from social stigma and prejudice rather than distress because of their lack of sexual attraction to others."

The group added there were "many myths perpetuated by popular culture regarding asexuality. Some have derided asexuality as something fabricated, a complex, a form of immaturity, a pathology, or inherent loneliness."