While the world's eyes are focused on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, another issue has the potential to transform conservative politics. Last week, the American Conservation Coalition held its annual summit in Salt Lake City, focused on creating viable solutions to environmental issues that follow conservative principles.

The environmental question, once dismissed by some as the sole domain of the left, is rapidly becoming one of the key issues of the 21st century. As the Digital Age surges forward, the Republican Party finds itself at a pivotal juncture, where conservative values intersect with the pressing demands of environmental stewardship. Though the popular narrative often casts conservatives as indifferent to environmental concerns, the Republican Party possesses the potential to be a dynamic leader in shaping the conversation on environmental policy.

The roots of conservation run deep in conservative soil, with giants of our party such as President Richard Nixon, who established the Environmental Protection Agency, and Teddy Roosevelt, with his robust conservation policies, serving as testaments to our environmental heritage. These are not anomalies, but clear indications of the Republican commitment to preserving our natural resources for future generations.

People take photos as smoke from the wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In today's landscape, we confront environmental challenges that pose significant concerns not only for the natural world but also for the foundational principles of conservatism. The scope of these challenges is broad: wildfires proliferating across North America, the occurrence of hazardous chemical spills from train accidents, and dwindling water levels in key American rivers. These problems extend beyond just being "green" issues: they bring property rights, national security, and economic stability into the equation. Ignoring these threats is not a solution; it risks compromising the values we hold in high regard.

In addressing these challenges, the principle of federalism, a core tenet of our political philosophy, could be an effective tool for shaping environmental policy. Success stories from local and state-led environmental initiatives bear testament to this. Take, for example, the efforts of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in conserving the state's iconic Everglades, striking a balance between environmental protection and economic development. These conservation efforts extend beyond just protecting our natural landscapes; they can also catalyze economic benefits. Adopting green practices can lead to the creation of new industries, spur technological innovations, and generate new jobs. An eco-conscious approach can, in fact, augment more traditional elements of the economy. By harnessing the power of market mechanisms and private enterprise, we can drive green innovation and create economic opportunities, proving that environmentalism and economic growth are not mutually exclusive.

Further, the relationship between climate change and national security is undeniable. The Pentagon recognizes climate change as a catalyst for global instability, which could potentially impact our military readiness and strategic interests globally. Therefore, adopting a proactive stance on environmental issues is not only beneficial for the planet, but also crucial for our national security.

Turning to electability, it's important to recognize that a proactive stance on environmental issues can enhance the appeal of the GOP to a broader demographic, particularly younger voters. Polls indicate a growing concern among young people about climate change and the future of our planet. Organizations like the American Conservation Coalition, led by young conservatives, demonstrate that environmental leadership can indeed resonate with this demographic. Their vision is grounded in conservative values yet champions a green future inclusive of clean energy, sustainable farming, and innovative technology. By incorporating strong environmental policies into its platform, the GOP not only addresses a critical global issue but also opens a pathway to connect with younger generations, ensuring the party's vitality and relevance in the future political landscape.

We find ourselves with a golden opportunity to reshape the discourse around the GOP's stance on environmental policy. This is a moment where we can demonstrate that conservatism and conservation don't just coexist, they strengthen each other. As the 2024 election draws near, it's the perfect time for conservatives to warmly welcome the principles of conservation into our political platform.

Philip Reichert is a former Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Army and former contractor with the U.S. Space Force. Sabrina Reichert is a PhD student at the University of Texas Jackson School of Geosciences studying marine subsurface imaging.

