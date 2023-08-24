Prigozhin's Death Fuels Dead Man's Switch Contingency Plan Claims

The Wagner Group established an emergency plan that would be activated in the event its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, met an untimely death, reports claim.

Readovka, a pro-Kremlin publication associated with the Wagner Group, reported on Wednesday that the paramilitary group, which for months played a crucial role in Russia's war in Ukraine, had planned for "full mobilization" should Prigozhin or Dmitry Utkin—Prigozhin's right-hand man who helped establish the group in 2014—die, regardless of who was responsible.

On Wednesday evening, a private jet belonging to Prigozhin, which had been traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region, killing all 10 people on board, Russian authorities said.

People hang out portraits of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner's operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence, as they pay tribute to them at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner office in Novosibirsk, on August 24, 2023. Russian state-run news agencies on August 23, 2023 said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region. VLADIMIR NIKOLAYEV/AFP/Getty Images

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, although some reports suggest the jet was downed by Russian air defenses. Ukraine has denied responsibility.

The news came exactly two months after Prigozhin led some members of the Wagner Group failed uprising against the Kremlin's top brass, calling out the military leadership for incompetence in Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The 10 people on board the plane included seven passengers and three crew members. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency published a list of names, which included Prigozhin, fellow Wagner Group founder Utkin, a manager of Prigozhin's catering company Valery Chekalov, Sergey Propustin, who joined Wagner in March 2015, Yevgeny Makaryan, who joined Wagner in 2016, Alexander Totmin, and Nikolay Matuseev.

The Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported that Prigozhin was killed, but his death hasn't yet been officially confirmed.

The Kremlin hasn't commented on the reports of Prigozhin's death. Newsweek has contacted Russia's foreign and defense ministries via email for comment.

"PMC Wagner has a long-established approved mechanism of action in the event of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin or Dmitry Utkin," an unnamed Readovka source said.

The news outlet reported that the Wagner Group had a "clear mechanism of action" in the event of Prigozhin's death, given that his life was constantly under threat.

The source declined to elaborate on what the contingency plan would entail.

Newsweek couldn't independently verify the reports.

Vladislav Davidzon, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, said Prigozhin's apparent killing will send an "unmistakable message" to the Russian army and general population.

"If you come for the king, do not miss (and even if you make a deal do not expect to survive the next six months)," he said.

"In the long term, the apparent killing will likely make morale among the leftover Wagner men even worse and will likely mean that the mercenary organization has no future outside of the direct command of the Russian Defense Ministry. None of this makes the cohesion of the Russian state look particularly great, however."

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.