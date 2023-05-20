Prigozhin Says His Wagner Fighters Have Taken Full Control of Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group of mercenaries fighting for Bakhmut, has said that his troops have fully taken the Donetsk city which has been fiercely fought over for months.

Holding a Russian flag in front of his troops in a video released on his Telegram channel on Saturday, Prigozhin said his forces had established full control after a siege that all but destroyed the city.

"We have completely taken the whole city, from house to house," he said, adding that his troops would hand Bakhmut over to Russian forces on May 25. "I want to say thank you, to the Russian people who supported us and to those who died in this war."

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the claims. Max Seddon of the Financial Times tweeted about Prigozhin's statement, adding, "take with a grain of salt."

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's defense ministry for comment.

This screen grab from Yevgeny Prigozhin's Telegram channel shows the Wagner leader claiming on May 20, 2023, his Wagner Group of mercenaries had taken Bakhmut. The Donetsk town has been fought over for months. Screen grab from Telegram

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.