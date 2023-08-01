You Can Now Get Paid $17K Just to Play UNO for a Month

Always challenging your friends to a game of UNO? Love pulling the perfect UNO reverse? You'll love this job opportunity.

Mattel is looking for the ultimate UNO fan to play its new game and get paid $4,444.44 a week for four weeks.

The part-time Chief UNO Player will be responsible for introducing fans to the new game, UNO Quatro, which combines the classic game four-in-a-row with the iconic UNO strategy game of matching color or number.

The Chief UNO Player's office will be at Pier 17—The Seaport in New York City.

A stock image of young adults and (in inset) the Mattel game Uno Quatro. Mattel is looking for the ultimate UNO fan to play its new game and get paid $4,444.44 a week for four weeks. iStock Getty; Mattel

"We're constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO—and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief UNO Player, we're bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they've never experienced before," said Ray Adler, vice president, Global Head of Games, Mattel.

The perfect candidate will be a UNO lover who is outgoing and prepared to challenge strangers to a game. Applicants must be 18 or older and U.S. residents, and be able to work in New York City.

Starting on September 13, 2023, the Chief UNO Player will report to work and introduce fans to the new UNO Quatro game. Over four weeks, four days a week and four hours a day, the candidate will hit the streets and be paid to play.

"We're thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game, UNO Quatro, to the world," Adler said. "Who wouldn't want to spend their afternoons playing UNO—and best of all, getting paid while doing it?"

For more information about the role and to apply to be the Chief UNO player, visit Mattel's site here.

The first UNO card game was launched in 1971. Created by Merle Robbins, an Ohio barber, it was made to be a fun card game for him and his family to play.

The game quickly took off locally and in 1981 the International Games company acquired the rights to the game.

The easy-to-learn, unpredictable and fast-paced game is loved by adults and kids around the world. The deck of cards makes is easy to carry around and take on trips, while the balance between strategy and luck gives an unpredictability to players.

In 1992, children's and family entertainment franchise Mattel acquired International Games and added UNO to its catalogue of intellectual property alongside household favorites like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and American Girl.