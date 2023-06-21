You Can Get Paid Ten Thousand Dollars To Walk 10,000 Steps in a Day

You can now get paid $10,000 to walk 10,000 steps thanks to a new job role.

Fitness brand GymBird is hiring its first ever Chief Step Officer (CSO) to inspire people to start their fitness journey.

The CSO agrees to take on a month-long challenge working their way up to walking 10,000 steps in a single day, sharing their experience on social media.

Reaching 10,000 steps a day is often considered a beneficial goal for physical health. The distance depends heavily on the person, but equates roughly to about five miles.

A file photo of a woman walking through a park, with an inlay picture of money being handed over. One person is being given the opportunity to make $10,000 by walking 10,000 steps. gbh007/twinsterphoto/Getty Images

Earlier this year a woman shared how she lost 130 pounds by making simple lifestyle choices, including walking 10,000 steps a day. "I started with a single step. Reminder that even baby steps are still steps in the right direction," she said.

Walking 10,000 steps a day promotes cardiovascular health to lower the risk of heart disease, stroke and blood pressure and aids in weight management.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Sport and Health Science found that a higher step count can be linked to a lower risk of premature death and cardiovascular events. Walking 10,000 steps a day significantly lowered the risk of all-cause mortality in middle-aged and older adults by up to 40 percent, while lowering the risk of a cardiovascular event by 35 percent.

Increasing walking can also boost mental health and wellbeing and has been shown to release endorphins that can help reduce stress, anxiety and symptoms of depression.

Weight bearing exercise like walking can also help promote good bone health and reduce the risk of diseases like osteoporosis. Exercise and increased heart rate has also been shown to help increase energy levels, improving circulation, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the body which will enhance overall energy levels and stamina.

A GymBird spokesperson told Newsweek: "We are passionate about helping more people through every phase of their fitness journey, whether they are just beginning or a seasoned expert. We aim to inspire everyone to take the first step through simple means such as walking."

An infographic on the benefits of walking from GymBird. The company are offering one person $10,000 to take 10,000 steps in a single day. GymBird

Applications for the job are open from now until July 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. MST.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and be a U.S. citizen or have permanent legal residency.

The successful applicant will be required to share a 2-minute weekly video recap of how the job is going, a written paragraph at the end of every week describing their activities, challenges and feelings, and one social media post encouraging others to take their first step.

Interested parties can apply for the job here.