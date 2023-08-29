When it comes to running any organization, the uncertainty of the future is one of the biggest things that keeps a leader up at night. Not preparing for the future can put the jobs of your team at risk, or for a nonprofit advocacy organization like I run, it can mean endangering your very mission. To weather the storms of uncertainty and make a lasting impact, future-proofing and strategic planning are not just buzzwords.

It's a cliché to say that we live in a rapidly changing world, but if the last few years have shown us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. T​​he survival and success of any organization hinges upon our ability to anticipate and adapt to future challenges, even if we don't know what they are. But, any planning that happens only at the most senior level of staff will not be serving the best interest of your organization.

You can't future-proof your organization without the future of your workforce.

Involving all levels of staff in planning, including the most junior levels on your team, is critical to ensuring the success of your plans. Younger staff bring a sense of possibility to the work, they represent more diverse viewpoints, and including young staff in the process is a benefit to the organization and the staff themselves.

Young workers bring a new sense of creativity to planning, where they may not be bound by the limitations of past practices or the fear of failure. Young people tend to look at a big idea and think "Why not?" — where those who have spent a career running into various roadblocks may only see potential pitfalls. Young workers provide unique insight into the potential growth of an organization and push against what might be traditional norms.

There has been much ink spilled bemoaning the attitude and approach of young workers. But not that many stop to consider whether younger workers are on to something when they are asking more out of their workplaces and how it fits into their life. Failing to be open to how younger workers want to approach their work may also set you up for serious limitations in your worker recruitment now and in the future.

Bringing in younger workers will also bring in more varied opinions and worldviews. Millennials and Gen Z are two of the most racially diverse generations in history. As the U.S. grows to be an increasingly diverse country in the future, if a plan is created by a homogenous group of people, it will not serve the diverse and multicultural world we live in.

Lastly, involving younger workers does not only improve the quality of your plans but also bolsters your ability to implement those plans. When employees feel their voices are heard and their ideas valued, they become more invested in plans and in the success of the organization as a whole. Involving younger staff in meaningful ways also develops that staff and empowers them to be ambassadors for the plan to the rest of the organization.

At Young Invincibles, we recently embarked on a strategic planning process to prepare for the next three years of our organization. As a youth-oriented advocacy group, it was important to me to ensure staff at all levels were meaningfully engaged in the process. We work to implement policy for young people by young people and that same model should be applied to our internal operations.

We formulated a committee that purposely included staff at all levels and with various levels of tenure at the organization. Even those who were not on the committee were still able to weigh in through a survey, or more in-depth through an interview. Once we had a draft plan, all staff were able to read and provide feedback to the committee. Each piece of feedback was carefully considered to best embody our entire organization. The result is a plan that attempts to embrace the value of the perspectives of every level of staff.

No one will argue that there is no deep value to the perspectives of those with many years of experience in the field. But experience should complement rather than exclude the perspectives of younger workers. A blend of seasoned wisdom and youthful insights creates a formidable combination to anticipate challenges and embrace new approaches to the work. We can only prepare for the future if we break down the barriers between generations and harness the full potential of our diverse workforce.