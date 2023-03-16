Young M.A Speaks Out on 'Health Issues' After Viral Video—Full Statement

Musician Young M.A has responded after a video posted online sparked concern among her fans.

In a clip, originally posted by celebrity barber and comedian FatsDaBarber and later reposted by gossip blog Say Cheese, Young M.A, real name Katorah Marrero, was sat in a hairdresser's chair.

In the video, the whites of Young M.A's eyes appeared to have a yellowish tinge, sparking thousands of people to express their concern for the rapper.

Now Young M.A has given an update on her health, revealing to her online followers that she recently spent time in hospital but is "doing better" now.

Newsweek has the full statement, which Young M.A posted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Young M.A Gives Health Update: Full Statement

"As many of my supporters know, I've been dealing with various personal health issues [over] the last few years," Young M.A wrote, adding: "I was recently hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions."

The star went on to say: "I'm doing better now, will take time but I'm on the road to recovery and look forward to the future. I'm in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary."

Young M.A concluded the statement with: "Love y'all MAB! Don't worry I'm good. Bless up," along with a prayer emoji.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.