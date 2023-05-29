Young Woman Shares Her Extreme Weight Loss After Dropping 156lbs

A video detailing the extreme weight loss journey that allowed a woman to get to her dream shape has recently gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip shared on TikTok in April under the username Nataliaperle, the 24-year-old woman can be seen changing her appearance drastically after dropping half her body weight, going from 313lbs down to 156lbs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity in America affects 100.1 million (41.9 percent) adults and 14.7 million (19.7 percent) children and accounts for approximately $147 billion in annual healthcare costs. An estimated 300,000 deaths result from obesity in the U.S. every year,

In a different clip, the poster details her two years long weight loss journey, saying that before embarking on it she was "extremely unhealthy, extremely sad," and she had a hard time doing "basic daily things, like tying [her] show laces, and taking a shower."

She explained in the video that her weight loss journey started with gastric bypass surgery in 2021, following in her mother's footsteps, after she did sleeve surgery in 2020. She added that a couple of months before surgery she started good habits like eating well and going to the gym and after surgery, she stuck to them all through her journey.

The number one thing that helped her lose weight was "consistency," being consistent with her mindset and her new habits day after day.

The video quickly went viral on social media, attracting viewers from across the country. It has so far received over 672,900 views and 41,800 likes.

One user, miséricorde, commented: "Wowww amazing!!" And Lexi said: "Massive glow up." Nada Makayssi noted: "Why at 74kg I look like the first one." And monikaandshon123 added: "wow u done really well."

Nudao Chaisena wrote: "You're so beautiful, the change in weight is amazing." And Nirmal Ch asked: "I'm also at 142 at this time and thinking of having gastractomy/bariatric surgery. will it work ??" Jiya Hong added: "You are my inspiration!! u go girlllll."

Another user, Lifeat100, commented: "Well done, that's f-ing incredible." And COOKIE said: "I'm soooo happy for u! Be proud of yourself." Aydin added: "I wish I [had] your motivation."

