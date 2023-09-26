News

Youth Pastor's Motive in Stabbing of Wife, Kids Revealed in Court Docs

By
News Arson Fire Police Kansas

The Kansas youth pastor facing five attempted-murder counts told authorities that he stabbed his wife and five children and tried to burn their house down because he didn't want them to learn of his financial difficulties, according to a court affidavit.

While referring to himself as a "monster," Matthew Lee Richards, 41, of Shawnee, told investigators that he feared his family would soon be evicted from their house and "thought that it would be better if they all died rather than for his kids to have to deal with the trauma," according to a copy of the affidavit obtained by local outlet The Kansas City Star.

His wife and two of his children suffered serious stab wounds, while three of Richards' other children, a young adult and two youths, were released from the hospital, the Shawnee Police Department (SPD) said.

Kansas Pastor Stabs Wife, Kids
Matthew Lee Richards, a 41-year-old youth pastor, stabbed his wife and five children before setting the basement of their home on fire, according to police in Shawnee, Kansas. Richards told authorities that he didn't want his family to find out about financial problems, according to court documents. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Richards is facing five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm, Johnson County District Court records show. He is being held on a $5 million bond and is due back in court on Friday.

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Tuesday to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for comment.

In the early hours of September 16, authorities said, Richards went room to room inside his family home, attacking his wife and kids with a knife after setting a fire in the basement, according to the court affidavit.

Richards told police last week that he planned to set the house on fire, but that he could not recall details of the stabbings, the Star reports. He said the family was going to be evicted on the day of the attack and that he had not been honest about the family's financial woes and admitted to thinking "it would be better if they all died" rather than his wife and children "find out the truth," the affidavit says.

Newsweek reached out via email on Tuesday to attorney David Matthews, whom court records list as Richards' defense lawyer.

The investigation began the day of the attack, after police and firefighters were called to a Shawnee home around 3:45 a.m. regarding a disturbance and fire. According to the affidavit, police said they spoke with one of the family's neighbors who recalled hearing the children bang on the door, saying their dad had attacked them. The names and ages of Richards' wife and children were redacted in the court documents.

At least one of the 911 calls came from one of Richards' children, who told police that he witnessed his father stabbing his mother before the child was chased to the garage by his knife-wielding dad, the affidavit says.

While court records did not detail the wife's injuries, two of the children had stab wounds damaging internal organs, including one who was stabbed in the chest and cut across the abdomen, the Star reports.

Richards has been a youth pastor at Crossroads Christian Church in Shawnee since 2016, according to his bio on the church's website, which has since been deleted. It was unclear at the time of publication if he was still affiliated with the church. In the bio, he was described as a "big kid who loves teaching little kids about Jesus" and has been married to his wife since 2003.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC