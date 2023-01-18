YouTuber Tristan Jass' Under-the-Leg Basketball Toss Goes Viral—'Bro What?'

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons have arrived in Paris ahead of Thursday's regular-season game at the Accor Arena, as the NBA returns to Europe for the first time since January 2000.

The coronavirus pandemic had temporarily put on hold the NBA's jaunts to Europe but now it is back, and YouTube star Tristan Jass has shown there is a lot to be excited about with a phenomenal trick shot.

Jass, who has over three million subscribers to his basketball heavy YouTube channel alone, showed off his skills in a video which was shared by the NBA as the professionals touched down in the French capital.

The incredible spin and under-the-leg toss from the seats high up in the arena, which sees the ball fly through the air and bounce on the court before dropping through the hoop, certainly caught the attention of many on social media.

Jass shared it on his Instagram with his 2.1 million followers there, along with the caption: "WAIT FOR IT... 😳🤯 @tristanj22 gets a first look at the court before the #NBAParis games! The Chicago Bulls will be taking on the Detroit Pistons on this same court Thursday! (3pm ET, NBA TV)."

Many were left gobsmacked, with fellow YouTuber Marcelas Howard commenting: "Omg bro what!????"

Kansas City Chiefs running back, Melvin Gordon III joked about how attempts it must have taken for Jass to hit the spot, commenting: "[Laughing emoji] They don't need to know it took 70 tries."

Jass then replied with an admittance about how long it took to nail it, commenting: "Back all sweaty 😂 Took me about 70 tries to hit this one... Wasn't leaving the gym until I hit it!"

NBA Europe responded to the clip with three fire emojis.

The Pistons and the Bulls are both hoping that the NBA Paris 2023 game will give them a chance to kick start their seasons again with them both boasting losing records at the moment.

The Pistons currently sit second from bottom in the Eastern Conference with a 12-35 record, while the Bulls are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, boasting a 19-24 record.

The Chicago outfit seem better placed coming into the game after they posted an impressive 132-118 win over the Golden State Warriors last weekend.

Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah is delighted that he is returning to the city he grew up in as a child and has said it is a "full circle moment" for him.

The American-born player, who is of French-Swedish origin, lived in Paris for a decade from 1988 to 1998 and it was the Michael Jordan led Bulls coming to the city in 1997 that fired his passion for basketball.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Paris, Noah said: "The Paris game 2023 is something that's very special for me personally. I was here in 97 when the Bulls came with Michael Jordan, and that was my first NBA game. So it was a full circle moment."

Noah is a two-time NBA All-Star and won the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year Award after he was selected 9th in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Bulls after he played a star role with the Florida Gators at college level.

Noah added that coming to Paris as an ambassador for the Bulls is fulfilling a dream.

He said: "You know, it's really a dream come true because I remember being a kid and, and having these dreams of playing in the NBA playing for the Bulls, and it happened, and now I'm retired.

"And, you know, 25 years later, I'm here sitting and talking about the Bulls playing here as an ambassador for the Bulls. It's a real full circle moment for me and my family."

