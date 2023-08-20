YouTuber's $400K Ferrari F8 Destroyed by Fire, Video Shows

A YouTuber's $400,000 Ferrari F8 was destroyed after it caught fire while he was shooting a video.

YouTuber Whistlindiesel, real name Cody Detwiler, published a video of the blaze that engulfed the sports car in a post on his channel that was shot in Waco, Texas, captioned: "The fastest way to lose half a million dollars, My Ferrari is gone."

The caption under the video read: "I regret to inform everyone that my $400,000 Ferrari F8 and rental minivan with only 5,000 miles on it has recently burned down to a pile of ash."

It continued: "This was a complete accident and I originally intended on filming so many more things with the car, but this was a great lesson to do even more crazy things before your car catches on fire. Tis But A Scratch! We will be back Ferrari."

A Ferrari F8 Tributo seen at Salon Prive at Blenheim Palace in the U.K.. YouTuber Cody Detwiler has shared a video of his supercar going up in flames in Texas. Getty

As the clip started, the Ferarri could be seen speeding across a dry cornfield in 116-degree heat, kicking up the soil as it barreled along.

But less than 30 seconds into the 12-minute video, it was clear there was an issue with the Ferrari.

"Fire. Fire. Fire," people could be heard screaming off-camera.

Moments later, smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle and a fire was seen spreading from one of the tires and from under the Ferrari.

Flames could also be seen coming from under a van that followed the Ferrari, although it was unclear whether it was from a separate blaze or part of the initial one.

Soon both vehicles were consumed by the blaze and Detwiler could be seen smiling, seemingly in disbelief as plumes of smoke rose from the rental van and Ferrari.

He later added: "Wow, I just lost half-a-million dollars. Hard loss but I can't say what's going to happen. Anyways, it's OK guys, we'll recover from this someday."

A person heard off-camera then shouted: "I don't think we're ever going to recover from this."

Detwiler then added: "You can't even fake that. That happened so fast, I didn't have five seconds. That was a running Ferrari, dude. I want to smile because it's cool, but **** this isn't good though.

"I'm sure there's a million people saying we faked this, actually."

Since being shared on YouTube, the clip has attracted more than 3.9 million views. His YouTube channel also boasts nearly 6 million subscribers.

The channel gained its substantial following by sharing videos featuring different vehicles.

According to a 2020 National Fire Protection Association report, an estimated 212,500 vehicle fires resulted in 560 civilian deaths and 1,500 civilian injuries as well as $1.9 billion in direct property damage across the country in 2018.

It added: "The leading causes of vehicle fires were mechanical failures or malfunctions and electrical failures or malfunctions.

"Older vehicles accounted for three-quarters of the highway vehicle fires caused by mechanical or electrical failures or malfunctions."

Newsweek has contacted Whistlindiesel for comment via email.