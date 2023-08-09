Zac Taylor's Joe Burrow Update Doesn't Tell the Whole Story

Whether you like it or not, the modern NFL starts and ends with quarterbacks. If you want a shot at the title, you'll need a star under center. Thankfully for the Cincinnati Bengals, they've got Joe Burrow on the roster.

During the 2023 offseason, though, the club encountered a potential issue. Burrow strained his calf during training camp, ruling him out of action for several weeks. And, as if that wasn't scary enough, quotes from wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and head coach Zac Taylor have had Bengals fans fearing the worst.

But are those visions of impending disaster accurate? Or is this all much ado about nothing?

Let's piece the clues together.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals high-fives head coach Zac Taylor after a play against the New York Jets on September 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Concerns have swirled around the Bengals since Burrow strained his calf during training camp. Jamie Squire/Getty

Taylor Had Terse Response to Questions About Burrow

Given Burrow's status as an elite quarterback, it's reasonable that fans and reporters alike are hungry for any possible update about his health. That puts Taylor squarely in the media crosshairs.

Bengals’ HC Zac Taylor to reporters today on the status of Joe Burrow’s strained calf injury: “The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2023

The head coach on Wednesday was asked about Burrow's injury. As reported by Adam Schefter, Taylor didn't have much to share.

"The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks," he said.

For some sports fans, that sort of non-update is terrifying; if there was good news, according to their thought process, the coach would have shared it. A vague answer suggests there is something to hide.

In this case, though, the context clues suggest otherwise.

Burrow was spotted at Bengals practice on Wednesday

While it's easy to focus on Taylor's comments—they're perfect fodder for social media memes—there is another piece of the puzzle that emerged from Bengals training camp. Burrow, for all the concerns about his calf, was on the field.

Joe Burrow is at practice today #Bengals pic.twitter.com/EpZyTI88Ki — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 9, 2023

The star signal-caller wasn't in action; he was walking the field in a T-shirt, bucket hat and sunglasses. That might not seem like a notable sight, but it does give credence to Taylor's words.

If the quarterback was really in a bad spot, he probably would be away from the public eye, either resting his calf or working through some sort of rehab. The fact that he was walking around and taking in the sights suggests that neither he nor the Bengals are too concerned about complications.

So, when you get past the bluntness of his response, it appears that Taylor is telling the truth: Burrow looks like he's still on track to miss several weeks of action.

Chase's Burrow Comments Blown Out of Proportion

For a bit of further context regarding disproportionate fears about Burrow's health, we don't need to look far.

During an appearance on the NFL Network's Inside Training Camp, Chase revealed that he didn't want to see Burrow retake the field anytime soon.

"I told him that with all honesty I don't want him there," Chase said, according to Bengals Wire. "Same thing with me last year. I sat out an extra game just to let my hip all the way heal up, and you don't want to cause no other problems later on in the season, and I told him as long as you're there after Week 5 and on, we're good, brother."

Those comments sparked fears that something was wrong; would Burrow actually miss five weeks of NFL action?

Chase eventually came forward to clarify his statement and confirm that he simply wants his teammate to be at his best.

"I want Joe to be his healthiest when it's time to play, when it's time to matter," the receiver said, according to another Bengals Wire post. "I don't want him out there false-stepping and not 100 percent ... I never really told him stay out until Week 5. It was just me saying, take as much time as you need. Same thing with me last year, I missed an extra game to make sure my hip was fully healed."

Again, it's reasonable to fear the worst when a star player is injured. Thus far, though, the noise around Burrow seems to be much ado about nothing.