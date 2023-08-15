Zebra/Horse Mix Now Living in Wild Recognizes Rescuer in Heartwarming Video

Ever heard of a zorse? It's a hybrid of a zebra and a horse, and while interbreeding between the two subspecies of the equid family can naturally occur in the wild, it's usually a result of human intervention—often for entertainment purposes.

One zorse lucky enough to be rescued from a Texas exotic animal auction is Pete, a 10-year-old mix between a horse and a Grévy's zebra. He was rescued by Emma Davis, 31, from California, who runs her own business making animal CBD products, Mikko's Choice.

"I don't know much about his life pre-auction," David told Newsweek. "I didn't have any plans to take any animals for myself, then I saw him.

"He was either aggressive towards people or avoided them as they approached his pen. When I went up to him, he came up and then dropped his head into my chest and allowed me to put my hand on his forehead. That was that. It was a bit of a bidding war, but I won him in the auction and then brought him back to California."

Exotic ranches in Texas have become more popular in recent years, used almost like zoos, but also for what critics call 'canned' hunting—the process of hunting animals such as zebra, kudu, and ox, bred and kept in captivity, with a price tag of thousands of dollars.

"There are no state bag or possession limits or closed seasons on exotic animals or fowl on private property," wrote Texas Parks and Wildlife, "Therefore, they may be taken by any means or methods at any time of year, however a hunting license and landowner permission are required to hunt them."

Emma Davis, 31, and Pete the Zorse, a cross between a horse and zebra and a horse, who she rescued at a exotic animal auction. Emma Davis

"You often find zebras and zebra crosses on these ranches, and they are typically very wild and don't want anything to do with people, which makes keeping them as pets difficult," said Davis. "In a lot of ways, Pete was no exception. I overheard people talking about what a nice rug he would make. I couldn't let that happen. I have a history with wild mustangs, so I knew I could help him in some way."

Zebras are truly wild, and unlike horses have no domestication in their DNA, "so to mix them with a horse creates an animal that is deeply conflicted," explained Davis. "It typically results in a very aggressive equine, which Pete could be if pushed too far. Due to this, they aren't suited for life with people as people might imagine or want. So instead, many are sold to be hunted or kept as high prize pets that aren't properly cared for." Due to a chromosomal problem, both male and female zorses cannot reproduce.

After a year spent with Pete trying make him feel safe and comfortable, and with no intention of riding him, it became clear to Davis that all Pete wanted was to be free. "During that time I learned he loved his ears being scratched," she said, "he never got comfortable with anyone else."

Davis knew she needed to find a place for him where he could roam free, but also have his medical needs met, and needed to find a wild horse sanctuary with a chute, an area that is used move and temporarily contain larger animals for medical treatment. That's when she found Skydog Ranch and Sanctuary, where Pete now has his own herd, and thousands of acres to roam.

Incredibly, despite his desire to be wild, and seven months having passed, Pete immediately recognized Davis when she visited, and came over for an ear scratch.

"I couldn't believe what was happening. I didn't expect him to want anything to do with me," said Davis, "Instead, he heard my voice and promptly turned around and came right up to me. We stood together for a few moments in silence, like we had done many times before. Then he slowly lowered his head and tilted it my way—asking for his favorite thing, ear scratches. That's when I started to cry. That's when I knew all those hours of what seemed like "no progress" and just standing or sitting with him truly made an impact.

"I can't express what a relief it is and how much joy it brings me to know he is in the most perfect place for him with amazing humans caring for him."

Users on Instagram loved the touching video.

"This is so great! And if nobody has told you in the last 30 seconds, you're an incredible human," commented one user," while another said, "I am so happy for you, I am crying over your story and video."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.