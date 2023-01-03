Zelensky Accused of Censorship Over Ukraine Media Law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been accused of media censorship after passing a new law on Thursday that could allow his government to block news websites.

On Thursday, the president passed the bill that expands the government's regulatory power over news media. The 279-page legislation was passed by Ukraine's parliament in December.

The law expands the authority of Ukraine's state broadcasting council, meaning that it will be able to regulate all media in Ukraine. Under previous legislation, enacted in 2019 under the Zelensky government, the council has the power to issue licenses, conduct inspections, and impose sanctions on television and radio companies, Ukra News reported.

The new law allows the council to regulate print and online media, as well as internet, television, and information-sharing platforms such as YouTube and social networks. The regulator will be able to impose mandatory orders, and fines and even suspend media outlets without a court decision. Under the law, the council can also restrict content from search engines such as Google.

The Kyiv Independent reported on Friday that under the new law, the state media regulator could block websites that are not registered with the government as news organizations.

The Ukrainian government has argued that the law will fight Russian propaganda as the war draws close to its one-year anniversary and align Ukrainian legislation with EU law. Media reform is one of the EU's conditions for Ukraine to start negotiations to join the multilateral bloc and Kyiv has long signaled its intention to join the alliance.

The new media law has been criticized at home and abroad. Several draft versions of the law were released last year and the legislation has since been watered down due to the backlash from media unions. Previous drafts gave the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council increased scope to fine media groups, revoke licenses and block online outlets from publishing certain information.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) in September called the bill "a step back from the standards of freedom of speech." They warned that passing the law could "cast the shadow of a dictator" on Zelensky.

In July 2022, the European Federation of Journalists urged the Ukrainian government to withdraw the draft version of the law, which contained "many provisions that are contrary to European values."

The Ukrainian government has denied it is trying to crack down on press freedom.

Newsweek has contacted Zelensky's office for comment.

His government was also accused of moving to suppress media freedom when it passed the 2019 law. In March, Reuters reported that Zelensky signed a law combining the country's national television channels into a single platform, a move seen by critics as allowing less space for diverse and anti-government views.