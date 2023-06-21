Zelensky Admits Counteroffensive Is Disappointing People

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has admitted that his military has progressed "slower than desired" in its counteroffensive against Russia.

"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," Zelensky said in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday.

Ukraine did not give an official announcement for the start of its counteroffensive, but the battlefield push against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invading troops is believed to now be in its third week. Meanwhile, Putin's forces have launched multiple missile and drone strikes throughout Ukraine in recent weeks, including on the capital city of Kyiv.

Zelensky told the BBC that part of the reason why the counteroffensive is moving slower than expected is that Russian forces have placed a large number of landmines throughout the country. But he emphasized that his troops will move at whatever pace is necessary because "what's at stake is people's lives."

A screen grab from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's daily address via his Twitter account. Zelensky told the BBC that Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia is progressing "slower than desired." Twitter/ZelenskyyUa

Zelensky added, "Whatever some might want, including attempts to pressure us, with all due respect, we will advance on the battlefield the way we deem best."

The Ukrainian leader also said that while "victories on the battlefield are necessary," the war would not be over—no matter how successful the counteroffensive might be—as long as Russian troops remain on his country's territory.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zelensky once again spoke of his country's need for American-made F-16 fighter jets and discussed the topic of NATO membership.

Earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there are currently no plans to discuss Ukraine joining the alliance when members meet at a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next month. However, he said NATO leaders were actively discussing "how to move Ukraine closer" to becoming part of the bloc.

"Stoltenberg knows my position," Zelensky told the BBC. "We've told them numerous times: 'Don't knock the ground from under our feet.'"

Zelensky was also asked about the possible nuclear threat posed by Russia after Putin moved tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.

"[Putin] will talk about the use of nuclear weapons, I don't think he is ready to do it because he is scared for his life, he loves it a lot," Zelensky said. "But there is no way I could say for sure, especially about a person with no ties to reality, who in the 21st Century, launched a full-scale war against their neighbor."

