World

Ukraine Needs Full ATACM Capabilities: Ex-US General

By
World Russia Ukraine White House Joe Biden

The U.S. must give Ukraine the ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) that have the full capabilities to strike at Russian targets in Crimea, and not a lesser version, retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges has told Newsweek.

President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during his U.S. visit on Thursday that Kyiv would get the missile system it has asked for. This is according to NBC, which cited three U.S. officials and a congressional official.

However, the White House, which Newsweek has emailed for comment, has not confirmed this, and the systems were not part of a $325 million military-aid package announced for Ukraine this week. The Pentagon was also tight-lipped, saying "in regards to ATACMS we have nothing to announce," Reuters reported.

ATACMS
An Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) is fired during a joint training between the United States and South Korea, on October 5, 2022 at an undisclosed location. The U.S. has reportedly agreed to provide Ukraine with the missile systems. Getty Images

Hodges said that he was not convinced that Washington had made the decision to provide the system. He added that unconfirmed reports suggested the type of ATACMS that would be delivered "is the cluster munition variant with shorter range."

This would be useful for some targets "but not as effective at destroying large Russian facilities in Crimea," Hodges said.

Hodges added, if the Biden administration had finally decided to provide the weapons, "why is there such a confusing communications plan for the decision?"

"Why now instead of at (the German air base) Ramstein or during the visit to Washington DC of President Zelensky," Hodges said. This would have put more pressure on Germany to deliver its Taurus missile system, which is also badly needed by Ukraine.

Hodges was the former commanding general of the United States Army Europe. He is among the military figures who have called for Washington to provide Kyiv with long-range systems to enable it to retake Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.

ATACMS have a range of up to 190 miles, meaning Ukrainian forces could hit targets further away than could rockets from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M270 multiple-launch rocket systems.

"The (Biden) administration still seems to have a fear of providing long-range precision strike capability, which Ukraine might use against targets inside Russia," Hodges said. He noted how the U.K. and France were happy that Ukraine was not using the missiles it had provided, Storm Shadow and SCALP.

"Nonetheless, delivery of these weapons, immediately, will make a difference in support of Ukraine's efforts to make Crimea untenable for Russian forces," Hodges added.

Crimea has become a new focal point for the war that Russian started and has been the scene of a series of high-profile strikes in recent weeks. On Friday, the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was struck, with Kyiv saying that two of Moscow's generals were among the casualties.

On September 13, Ukraine struck Russian naval targets and port infrastructure in the city, during which a large vessel and a submarine were so badly damaged as to be likely beyond repair, according to Kyiv. Newsweek has been as yet unable to verify these claims.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC