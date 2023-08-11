Zelensky Fires All Heads of Ukraine's Military Call-Up Centers

Ukrainian President Zelensky has dismissed all heads of Ukraine's regional military committees amid a sprawling probe into corruption related to armed forces recruitment.

The president posted a video and text statement regarding the mass removal of local military officials on his official Telegram channel on Friday. The announcement comes amid a national investigation into military commissariats that has already produced 112 criminal cases against local commissars.

"This system should be run by people who know exactly what war is and why cynicism and bribery during war is treason," Zelensky said, shortly after holding a special meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

"Instead, soldiers who have passed [through] the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but have preserved their dignity and do not have cynicism, are the ones who can be entrusted" with overseeing the system, he added.

Zelensky said the decision will be implemented by commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhnyi. Before new heads of the regional recruitment centers are appointed, there will be inspections by the Security Service of Ukraine, Zelensky added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (not pictured) at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv, on July 19, 2023. The president on Friday dismissed all regional military commissars amid an anti-corruption probe. Clodagh Kilcoyne - Pool/Getty Images

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.