Zelensky's G7 Attendance Thrown Into Doubt at Final Hour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's in-person attendance at the Group of Seven (G7) nations summit in Japan this weekend was thrown into doubt on Friday after a statement said he would participate online.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the meeting of G7 leaders in Japan online," the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine said in a statement.

The three-day G7 summit kicked off in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday. The G7, which represents the world's wealthiest democracies, includes the U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint news conference with Greece's President following their meeting at the Mariinskiy palace in Kyiv on November 3, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. GENYA SAVILOV/AFP/Getty Images

The statement was published shortly after Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on Ukrainian television on Friday that Zelensky would be attending in person.

"Very important things will be decided there," Danilov said. "Therefore the physical presence of our president is absolutely important—to defend our interests, to explain, to provide clear proposals and clear arguments on the events that are taking place in our country."

It was also widely reported by U.S. media that Zelensky would attend in-person.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when further information becomes available.