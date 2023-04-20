World

Zelensky Hails Jens Stoltenberg Visit As 'New Chapter' in NATO Relations

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed a visit by NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg to the war-torn country on Thursday as a "new chapter" in relations with the military alliance.

"We welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, in Ukraine, which stands strong, free and sees the prospect of the complete liberation of our land from the Russian occupier," he told reporters following negotiations with Stoltenberg in the capital.

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg
NATO head Jens Stoltenberg (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of a joint press conference in Kyiv, on April 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Stoltenberg on April 20, said the Western military alliance would "ensure that Ukraine prevails" against Russia but did not hold out any immediate prospect of alliance membership. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images

"We interpret this visit... as a sign that the Alliance is ready to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine—a chapter of ambitious decisions."

Stoltenberg's surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday was his first since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country last February. It comes nearly 14 months into the war and as Ukraine is expected to soon launch a counteroffensive aimed at recapturing the territories seized by Russian forces throughout the conflict. Zelensky has been asking his Western allies for more weapons to assist in the fight against Russia.

Zelensky and Stoltenberg touched on four main issues during talks on Thursday. These were the eleventh meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany on April 21, the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine, preparation for a NATO summit in Vilnius in July, and security guarantees for Ukraine while the country is not a member of the alliance.

The Ukrainian leader said that while he is grateful for an invitation to attend the NATO summit in July, he believes it is "important that Ukraine also receive a corresponding invitation."

"There is not a single objective barrier that would prevent the adoption of political decisions on inviting Ukraine to the Alliance. And right now, when the majority of people in NATO countries and the majority of Ukrainians support the entry of our state into the Alliance, it is time for appropriate decisions. It is no longer possible to imagine the security of the Euro-Atlantic space without Ukraine, and people understand this," Zelensky said.

Read more

Last September, Ukraine announced a bid for fast-track membership of NATO after Putin proclaimed to have annexed four partially controlled Ukrainian regions.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine's rightful place was in NATO, and that the alliance would stand firm in support of the country.

"Mr. President, I am here today with a simple message: NATO stands with Ukraine," he said. "NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."

When asked about Stoltenberg's trip, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO was "unconditionally" one of the goals of his country's invasion.

"Otherwise there would be a serious, substantial threat to our country and its security," Peskov said.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC