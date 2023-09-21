News

Zelensky Reveals 5 'Important Results' of Biden Meeting

By
News Volodymyr Zelensky Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed five takeaways from his latest meeting with President Joe Biden.

Zelensky met with Biden at the White House on Thursday, marking his second visit to Washington, D.C., since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Biden announced another $325 million in military assistance to Ukraine during the meeting and assured Zelensky that the U.S. would "continue to stand" with his country as the war with Russia continues.

The Ukrainian president is seeking far more aid than he received on Thursday. Biden has requested that Congress approve $24 billion in assistance to Kyiv, on top of the $113 billion in aid that has been sent since the beginning of the war.

Volodymyr Zelensky Joe Biden White House Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden are pictured Thursday at the White House in Washington, D.C. Zelensky visited the U.S. for the second time since Russia launched its war on Ukraine. Drew Angerer

As his meeting with Biden was ending, Zelensky thanked the U.S. for the smaller aid package while listing off the following five "important results" of his visit:

"Today we have some important results. First, we agreed to work on the future force of Ukraine. It's very important. This is a strategic decision that will allow us to prevent any aggression against Ukraine ...

"Second, we reached a new agreement that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Thank you so much, more details will be announced shortly ...

"Thirdly, I thank United States of America, Mr. President, for the new defense package for Ukraine. A very powerful package ... it has exactly what our soldiers need now ...

"Fourthly, the United States will be helping Ukraine with a strengthening of our air defense during this winter season ...

"Fifth, we agreed on specific steps to expand exports on grain from Ukraine ... Thank you so much, not only for this point, but for all these points."

Newsweek reached out for comment to the White House via email on Thursday night.

Zelensky also met with members of Congress on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters that Zelensky said during a meeting with senators that Ukraine would "lose the war" if more aid is not approved.

There appears to be enough bipartisan support for the larger aid package to be approved in the Senate and the House, despite some strong objections from a minority of Republicans.

However, the chances of the package passing soon may be slim due to the current spending standoff among House Republicans and the looming threat of a government shutdown.

Continued U.S. military aid may be more important to the Ukrainian war effort than ever, as Kyiv appears to have lost aid from a key European ally following a bitter dispute concerning the export of grain.

Earlier this week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw would no longer provide arms to Ukraine, with Polish President Andrzej Duda having compared the country to a "drowning person" that is "capable of pulling you down to the depths."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC