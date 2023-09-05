Culture

Adorable Zendaya, Tom Holland Moment Captured by Fan at Beyoncé Concert

By
Culture Zendaya Tom Holland TikTok

A Queen Bey fanatic smashed the TikTok "Everybody on mute" challenge when two A-listers video bombed her attempt.

Beyoncé has just wrapped up three performances of her Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The location saw several celebrities attend the mini-residency, including Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Pedro Pascal. And the latest to join that list were Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Holland and Zendaya inadvertently helped one social media user go viral after she caught them in her video attempt at the "Everybody on mute" challenge.

Zendaya and Tom caught in fan's TikTok
Zendaya and Tom Holland at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House in December 2021 in London, England. The pair were spotted in a TikTok video after a concertgoer filmed themself taking part in a music challenge at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in LA. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The challenge involves fans pausing at a specific point of the song "Energy."

When Beyoncé performs the song and sings the lyrics "Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move / Look around, everybody on mute" fans have to pause and put their fingers over their lips, much like her backing dancers do in the performance.

Fan attempts have been making the rounds, but TikTok user @imshaybutter has blown them all out of the water.

In the video, the concertgoer filmed herself dancing to the music as she prepared for the "mute" section.

As the social media user panned around, dancing behind her were Holland and Zendaya.

@imshaybutter

LA night 3 did not come to play. Also got video bombed by the cutest couple 😍 #Beyonce #BeyDay #renaissanceworldtour #Beyhive #Renaissance #hivemember #HappyBeyDay #Bey #ClubRenaissance #RenaissanceTour #renaissanceworldtour2023 #zendaya #tomholland #mutechallenge #LA #beydayshow

♬ original sound - Toshe Phillips

Without skipping a beat, all three and the crowd around them paused until the music kicked back in.

The clip was captioned: "LA night 3 did not come to play. Also, got video bombed by the cutest couple."

The video has already been viewed over 330,000 times.

One video was not enough for a viewer who said: "This is awesome! If you have more don't hesitate to post them, love the energy you all had."

A TikTok user presumed that the seats must have been in a prime location and said: "Oh I know those tickets was EXPENSIVVEEE."

Other people commented: "How does it feel to live my dream" and "Omg they're so cute".

"Omg you're so lucky to have that memory," a fan chimed in.

Some eagle-eyes fanatics notice some other celebrities behind as well.

"And the Bryants in the back though. Vanessa is sooo cute!!" a spectator said.

It was pointed out by a social media user that Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were also there.

A third said: "GIRLLLL ALL THOSE CELEBRITIES BEHIND YOU OMGGGG."

Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. They first went public with their relationship in July 2017.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC