Zooey Zephyr Touts Reelection Bid as Montana Bans Med Care for Trans Youth

Montana Representative Zooey Zephyr, the state's first transgender representative, who was barred from the House floor on Wednesday, has launched her reelection bid for 2025.

Her campaign announcement arrives as Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed Senate Bill 99 (SB 99) into law on Friday, which bans gender-affirming care for minors. The measure makes Montana the 19th U.S. state that has either enacted or passed similar legislation, according to data compiled by the Associated Press (AP).

"Throughout my first term, I have worked tirelessly to defend our health care, our housing, our human rights, and democracy itself," Zephyr said in a tweet Friday. "And I'm ready to get back to the Montana State House of Representatives in 2025."

KHQ reporter Bradley Warren first reported on Zephyr's reelection campaign on Thursday.

Democratic Representative Zooey Zephyr, Montana's first transgender lawmaker, is pictured. Zephyr on Friday announced her reelection bid for 2025 as her state banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. leg.mt.gov/

Zephyr, a Democrat, faced repercussions from the GOP-controlled state house after speaking out against SB 99 last week, arguing on the House floor that forcing a trans child to go through puberty would be "tantamount to torture, and this body should be ashamed."

"If you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said as she concluded her remarks.

Her statements were deemed as a breach of decorum by Republican House Speaker Matt Regier, and Zephyr was barred from the chamber's floor in a 68-32 vote Wednesday. The state representative will not be permitted to debate or speak on legislation for the remainder of session, when ends next week. Zephyr will cast her vote remotely until then.

As she left the House chamber following Wednesday's vote, Zephyr pushed her right to speak on her way out to the hall, writing on Twitter that it was "a reminder that this legislature is removing 11,000 Montanans from discussion on every bill going forward."

Under SB 99, set to take effect October 1, health care professionals who violate the gender-affirming ban are "subject to discipline by the appropriate licensing entity or disciplinary review board," and repercussions must include a suspension from their medical practice for at least one year.

Parents or guardians who violate the ban are also subject to private class action lawsuits "for damages and equitable relief." Montana's attorney general is also permitted to bring an action against a party found in violation of the law in order to "enforce compliance."

Several Republican-led states have introduced or passed similar legislation to Montana's ban in recent months. According to AP, at least eight states have laws in place that restrict gender-affirming care for trans youth, while 11 states now have similar laws that will take effect within the next year.

Newsweek has emailed Regier's office for comment Friday night.