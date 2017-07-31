Anthony Scaramucci, aka “The Mooch,” was forced out as White House communications director only ten days after taking the position. Scaramucci's brief tenure was tumultuous for the former New York financier.

While Scaramucci was praised as smooth and calm during his introductory press conference July 21, he soon revealed himself to be quite chaotic. He apparently accidentally told Politico his intention to fire a White House aide before actually firing him, and had a rocky interview featuring multiple gaffes with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

Scaramucci’s tenure as communications director will be most remembered for his unhinged on-the-record rant with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, in which he made wildly vulgar statements about then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and top Trump political adviser Steve Bannon.

Daily Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek delivered to your inbox

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who is attempting to reign in the White House, was reportedly not pleased with Scaramucci’s comments to the New Yorker. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Scaramucci “felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”

In honor of Scaramucci’s ten days as White House communications director, the shortest ever, Newsweek has picked the Mooch’s ten most outrageous quotes in the job.

10. “I love the guy, and I wish him well, and I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money”

The Mooch wished outgoing Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who resigned in response to Scaramucci’s hiring, financial success in his post-White House life. Spicer is reportedly being courted to appear on Dancing With The Stars.

9. “If the president says it, let me do more research on it… There’s probably some level of truth to it.”

Asked about the president’s debunked claim that more than 3 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election, Scaramucci defended Trump’s remark.

8. “You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.”

The first quote on the list from the New Yorker interview, Scaramucci was essentially questioning the patriotism of the reporter for reporting that Fox News host Sean Hannity and former Fox executive Bill Shine had dinner with the president and first lady.

7. "If Reince wants to explain he's not a leaker, let him do that."

Scaramucci feuded publically with Priebus throughout his tenure as communications director.

6. "Remember Joe Paterno? What would he say? 'Act like you've been there before.' Act with honor and dignity and respect and hold the confidence of the presidency in his office,”

Scaramucci cited the former Penn State football coach who resigned in disgrace amind a child sexual abuse scandal featuring his former Defensive Coordinator Jerry Sandusky.

5. “I’ve seen this guy throw a dead spiral through a tire. I’ve seen him at Madison Square Garden with a topcoat on. He’s standing in the key and he’s hitting foul shots and swishing them, okay? He sinks 3-foot putts.”

The Mooch praised the president for his athletic abilities during his first press conference.

4. “This is the problem with the leaking. This is actually a terrible thing. Let’s say I’m firing Michael Short today. The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic.”

Scaramucci told Politico’s Tara Palmeri that he was planning on firing Short, and the news was reported before Scaramucci actually fired him. Short resigned as Scaramucci said he was planning to “fire everybody” to stop West Wing leaks.

3. “We have had odds, we have had differences. When I said we were brothers from the podium, it’s because we are rough on each other. Some brothers are like Cain and Abel.”

Scaramucci invoked the Bible story in which Cain murders his brother Abel to describe his relationship with Priebus.

2. “Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac…. ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ”

1. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock … I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

These final two quotes, from Scaramucci’s infamous New Yorker interview, speak for themselves.