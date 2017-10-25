The brother of the gunman behind the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles on suspicion of having child pornography, police sources confirm.

Stephen Paddock’s brother Bruce Paddock was taken into custody in North Hollywood and is facing charges related to a child porn investigation, according to reports from the Los Angeles Times and several other media.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman would not confirm whether Bruce Paddock was in custody, saying only that officers had been conducting an investigation with federal authorities. Another officer at the department confirmed the arrest.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest, adding that Bruce Paddock had child porn on his computer.

Bruce Paddock had a lengthy criminal history well before his brother opened fire on concertgoers along the Las Vegas Strip on October 1. The attack left 58 people dead and more than 500 others injured.

Over the years, he has faced charges of arson, criminal threats and burglary, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

He spoke with NBC News in the aftermath of the attack and said he hadn’t talked with his brother in about 10 years. “I don't know how he could stoop to this low point, hurting someone else," Bruce Paddock told the network.

The third Paddock brother, Eric, has been open with the media in the aftermath of the attack, telling reporters outside his Orlando, Florida, home that he didn’t know what compelled Stephen to plan the attack and that their family was completely “dumbfounded.”

But criminal activity appears to run in the family. Their father was once reportedly on the FBI’s most wanted list in the 1970s after stealing thousands from banks then escaping from prison. The FBI wrote on wanted posters that Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was psychopathic and dangerous.

The brothers weren’t close to their father, but two of them have apparently followed in his footsteps.