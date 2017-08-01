A group seeking Calexit believes secession is possible as it pushes for a new ballot initiative and a plan to unite Californians to “take back those tax dollars” from the U.S.

The California Freedom Coalition is attempting to raise funds for the initiative and its members are aiming to collect the required 585,407 signatures from Californians to move ahead with the plan at the ballot box.

“We feel like this current initiative is more feasible and will hold up more to scrutiny and legal challenges,” a member of the group, Steve Gonzales, told The Sacramento Bee of the push for Calexit.

A previous attempt at California nationhood was dumped in April after failing to find enough support, but the CFC believes things could be different with a new ballot initiative.

The initiative would seek to repeal a provision in the California constitution “stating California is an inseparable part of the United States,” it says, adding that there would be an agreement to establish California as a “fully independent country.”

But secession would come at a cost, including “at least $1.25 million” in state funding for an independent commission to research the ballot initiative, the Office of the Attorney General of California said, as well as “unknown, potentially major, fiscal effects if California voters approved changes to the state’s relationship with the United States at a future election after the approval of this measure.”

However, the group and other supporters of Calexit believe such financial risk would be worth it, particularly given that California’s political leanings are so at odds with the current administration and that California sends more tax dollars to the federal government than any other state.

“We feel that California has been neglected and left out of the political process for many, many decades,” Gonzales told the Bee.

“With current politics the way they are, clearly there’s a recognition that many in the United States have disdain for Californians. They call us ‘out of control.’ So this is a time for us to take back those tax dollars and really unleash the potential California has,” he added.

Following Trump’s election victory, it appeared that support for Calexit was increasing, with a January poll from Reuters showing 32% of Californians would back a break from the U.S.

However, secession is ultimately unlikely, given that the majority of Americans do not support the proposal and that a Calexit would also face major legal hurdles regardless of public opinion.