HBO is having worse luck with the new season of Game of Thrones than a Lannister bannerman vs. Drogon.

The next episode of the hit fantasy drama’s seventh season accidentally aired for a short period on HBO’s Nordic and Spanish channels in Europe. That has resulted in the episode being leaked online, five days before it is due to be broadcast.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO España platforms,” a HBO Europe spokesperson tells Newsweek. “The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”

Episode 6 of GoT Season 7 will feature Jon Snow leading an expedition beyond the Wall to try to catch a White Walker.

Screenshots and clips from the episode began circulating online early Wednesday morning, while the full episode was uploaded to various torrent websites. Viewers are advised to use caution to avoid spoilers.

The latest leak comes just two weeks after a production version of Episode 4, “The Spoils of War,” leaked online. The leak originated from one of HBO’s distribution partners in India.

Indian police arrested four people in connection with the leak earlier this week.

The leaks are not connected to the cyberattack on HBO’s servers that resulted in 1.5 gigabytes of data being stolen in August.

The hackers leaked the script for “The Spoils of War” and threatened to release full-length episodes of GoT. However, only episodes of other HBO series, including Insecure and Ballers, have been illegally shared so far.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

