“There is only one war that matters. And it is here.” And, so, too, is the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Weep.

GoT ’s penultimate season will reach its conclusion with a massive event that underpins all the wars, deaths and other assorted brutality we’ve seen across the last seven seasons. Because this is the moment that nearly all of the major characters in the HBO series will come together.

As teased in the preview, the big meeting takes place in King’s Landing in the ruins of what was once Dragonpit, a formidable castle that housed the Targaryen dragons. Attending are, of course, Queen Cersei (Lena Headey), brother/lover Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Varys (Conleth Hill), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and more.

Conspicuous by her absence in the teaser is the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). But the setting for this conference between the GoT protagonists suggests that Dany might fly in on Drogon and join the rest of the cast at some point.

The show has teased this meeting in the previous couple of episodes. In “Eastwatch,” Jon, Dany and Tyrion hatched a plan to convince Cersei to join the fight against the Night King and his army of the dead and hold an armistice in the war for the Iron Throne. And in Sunday’s “Beyond the Wall,” Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) received a summons from Cersei to attend a meeting in King’s Landing, and she opted to send Brienne in her place.

Jon and his ragtag crew now have a wight to show Cersei and the rest of the lead characters that the threat of the undead is real. But that’s neither here nor there, really. Because get all these characters—most of whom hate each other—together and you can almost hear the sharpening of swords and unsheathing of daggers. Who won’t make it out of Dragonpit alive?

Meanwhile, back in Winterfell, Sansa is looking mighty contemplative. Will she and sister Arya (Maisie Williams) clash again or unite in the Season 7 finale? For the sake of ending the season with some joy for fans, let’s hope it’s the latter.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

