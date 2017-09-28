Former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton is hitting the campaign trail again — this time to raise funds for Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.

Northam, who is running for Governor of Virginia, faces a tight race against Republican candidate Ed Gillespie. Clinton took a break from her book tour to support the Democrat with a fundraiser next Wednesday.

Given Clinton’s election loss, coupled with a recent poll from Rasmussen Reports that shows 61 percent of American voters believe the former secretary of state should retire from politics, it is perhaps something of a surprise to see Clinton once again pick up the campaign baton, Politico reported.

However, Clinton said that while she is prepared to retire as a political candidate, she will not be leaving the political arena just yet, having already dipped a toe in the water with her organization Onward Together.

“I am done with being a candidate,” Clinton said on CBS’s Sunday Morning earlier this month. “But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake,” she added, in comments that have not gone down well with some Democrats.

While many are thrilled to see the political heavyweight continue to speak out on issues she championed during her campaign, such as women’s rights and Donald Trump's inability to carry out the role of president, others feel she should remain out of the limelight.

Reacting to her tell-all book What Happened, in which she offers an explanation for her defeat, one former Clinton fundraiser told The Hill this month: “The best thing she could do is disappear. She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f--- up and go away.”

But Northam is clearly hoping Clinton’s previous fundraising experience and brand name will give him an edge over Gillespie, as both contenders vie for the seat of Clinton's family friend, Terry McAuliffe, who is not eligible to run for another term.