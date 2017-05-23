ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Manchester Attack on Ariana Grande Concert

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Monday night.

Jihadist monitoring group SITE intelligence posted the claim on Twitter. The statement, circulated on Telegram, said the attack was carried out by a member of ISIS with an explosive device planted at the concert.

“One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester,” the statement said.

The claim did not mention that the incident was a suicide bomb attack, the method that British officials are investigating.

British officials say the attacker detonated the device as concertgoers left the Manchester Arena at around 10.30 p.m. local time, shortly after Ariana Grande had finished performing. The blast injured at least 59 people, some seriously. The venue has a capacity of 21,000, the largest indoor venue in the U.K.

British Prime Minister Theresa May convened the COBRA security committee Tuesday to decide on a response to what police described as a terrorist attack. She said security services knew the identity of the attacker but were not releasing his name.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack “evil idiots.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.