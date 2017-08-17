Jimmy Kimmel did his best to try to get some answers on President Trump’s “mind-boggling” press conference Tuesday by going directly to his counselor, Kellyanne Conway on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Trump caused outrage when, giving a presser at Trump Tower Tuesday, he backtracked on a prepared statement Monday that condemned white supremacists protesting in Charlottesville, and again blamed “both sides”—alt-right neo-Nazis and counter-protesters—for inciting violence.

To temper the growing backlash, CNN reported Wednesday the White House issued talking points to Republican members of Congress, trying to get them to back his comments. “The President was entirely correct—both sides of the violence in Charlottesville acted inappropriately, and bear some responsibility,” said one of the talking points. “He has been a voice for unity and calm,” said another.

Culture Emails and Alerts - Get the best of Newsweek Culture delivered to your inbox

Kimmel decided to grill Conway, or rather a rather unflattering puppet impersonation of Conway, on Wednesday’s episode of his ABC talker about that very memo and the president’s reaction to Charlottesville.

“Did the White House really tell members of Congress what to say about that mind-boggling press conference yesterday?” Kimmel asked.

Conway responded: “That is not true. Everyone knows that what the president said was 100 percent correct. There is blame on both sides. The violent alt-left must be stopped.”

Conway then got agitated when Kimmel asked if she was reading prepared cue cards issued to her by the president.

“No, that is absolutely, 100 percent fake news. And you should be ashamed for thinking it, Jake,” the fake Conway said.

Conway continued to try and defend the president but it became apparent to Kimmel that she was reading off cue cards.

She hit back: “That’s outrageous. I’m not reading. I don’t even know how to read.”

“If I was reading, I would be reading this,” Conway said, whipping out a copy of Trump’s book The Art of the Deal.

So, we’re no clearer to finding out what Trump was thinking with his seesaw response to Charlottesville. Thank you, Kellyanne, you were as illuminating as ever.