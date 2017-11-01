Seth MacFarlane Has Been Warning Us About Alleged Hollywood Predators For Years

It was on a 2012 episode of Family Guy when director Brett Ratner’s alleged sexual misconduct was first teased on television.

Fed up with being bullied by her classmates in the episode, titled, “Leggo My Meg-O,” the character Meg Griffin flees to Paris with her pal Ruth in search for a better life. Naturally, the plan goes sour—as just about everything that’s ever happened to Meg on the Fox series—and she winds up getting abducted by sex slave traffickers.

In a desperate attempt to save her, Stewie Griffin—Meg’s football-headed, genius baby brother—and the family’s dog Brian travel to Paris to infiltrate the sex ring before Meg is sold off at an auction. Brian disguises himself as a rich Arab man looking to buy a sex worker while Stewie, dressed in a pink bathing suit and blonde wig, actually enters himself into the auction as a potential sex slave.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

It’s during this particular scene when Stewie is strutting his stuff to Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” when someone places a bid to buy him for $75,000. The lucky bidder? Brett Ratner.

The off-color 2012 quip on Seth MacFarlane's show seems prescient now that Ratner has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting multiple women in Hollywood.

A report released by the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday alleged Ratner had forced former model and actress Natasha Henstridge to perform oral sex in the early 1990s. Five other women in the report accused Ratter of sexual harassment, including Olivia Munn, who claims that Ratner had masturbated in front of her in 2004.

MacFarlane has been using his comedy to subtly shed light on Hollywood’s biggest scandals, and he’s been doing so for years.

At the 2012 Oscars, which MacFarlane hosted, he made a joke about now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, while revealing the Best Supporting Actress nominations that year: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.”

Nearly a month ago, dozens of women—some actresses and some who were not affiliated with Hollywood—came forward with horrifying claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape against Weinstein. He's under criminal investigation in multiple cities while his professional career is in tatters.

Twelve years before actor Anthony Rapp accused House of Cards star Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him, a 2005 Family Guy episode included a scene in which a frantic and naked Stewie runs around a department store yelling, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement! Help Me!”

A Buzzfeed report released on Monday detailed Spacey’s alleged sexual advances toward a then 14-year-old Rapp during a party at Spacey’s apartment in 1989. Spacey has since come forward with an apology—although he said he couldn’t recall the incident—and has came out as a gay man.