With just two weeks remaining until the transfer window closes in what has been a historic summer of spending, Premier League clubs are still looking to do business.

Between them, clubs have spent more than £1 billion (about $1.29 billion) in the league over the past two months as many continue to break their own records.

But still they keep going. After the opening weekend of the Premier League managers discovered the changes they needed to address, so here Newsweek guides you through all the news and whispers around the transfer market:

Chelsea is preparing a £50 million ($64m) offer for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose, according to The Sun. The Englishman, who was outspoken on a recent interview about Spurs’ lack of spending this summer, was a target for Manchester United and Manchester City, but Antonio Conte is looking to hijack the deals.

Tottenham may, however, be about to end that run and hijack a deal of its own. Manchester United was reported to be on the verge of signing Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier, but French newspaper L’Equipe say Tottenham has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of the defender.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Juventus defender Alex Sandro to hand in a transfer request, the London Evening Standard says, after the Blues saw two offers, for £51 million and £60 million, rejected by the Italian giant.

The west London club was reported to have bid for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier this week, but the Daily Mirror says Arsene Wenger will resist any offers for the 23-year-old. Wenger expects Chamberlain to see out his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Jordan Mansfield/Getty

West Ham was willing to pay a club-record fee for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho but the deal has stalled after the Portuguese club demanded £40 million, according to The Sun.

Watford is considering making a bid for Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, the paper also reports. The 29-year-old would become the second striker Marco Silva had signed at Vicarage Road after bringing Andre Gray from Burnley.