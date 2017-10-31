President Donald Trump’s official portrait was released Tuesday morning and, unlike many of pictures of the billionaire, he actually looks quite happy.

The new official portrait was a strong departure, as the president, dressed in a dark blue suit with a blue-patterned tie, is seen with a large grin. He has an American flag pin on one lapel and is standing before an American flag.

Keep up with this story and more by subscribing now

The White House announced the release of Trump’s photo and Vice President Mike Pence’s portrait as well, and stated the pictures would be distributed to federal buildings across the country by the Government Publishing Office. The portraits also can be purchased by the public.

Trump has more than once updated his official Twitter account profile photo, often with seemingly menacing or nonplussed expressions, ss was the case with the official portrait released during his inauguration in January.

WhiteHouse.gov

“He looks very intense, he looks mean, he looks aggressive,” one professional photographer told Vox in January, six days after Trump took the Oath of Office. “It’s really not a nice light setup in my opinion.”

That portrait had some, but not all, of the same characteristics of previous presidential portraits. Normally, the commander-in-chief smiled for the official photo, as did Barack Obama while in the Oval Office. Trump’s first portrait appeared to have been taken before a green-screen-generated image of the White House, though he did have the flag behind him then as well.

The distribution of the photo to federal buildings came later than in previous administrations. The portraits typically adorn the entrances of federal buildings like embassies and courthouses.

In September, the GPO told The Washington Post that it had yet to receive official photo files to circulate around the country.

“GPO is standing by to reproduce copies of the president and the vice president’s photos for official use in federal facilities and will do so as soon as the official photo files are provided to us,” an agency spokesman told the Post. “I do not have a timeline on when GPO will receive those files from the White House.”

A White House spokesperson later told Newsweek that the administration was “still in the process” of generating the official portrait.

“All agencies who have requested the president’s portrait have received a photo to display,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement. “We’re still in the process of creating the official portrait.”

The GPO announcement Tuesday did not include a reason for the delay in getting the portraits to federal buildings.

Trump has often been said to be obsessed with his image. Even following his Election Day victory, he reportedly told an NBC executive that her network would not run a good picture of him, and he showed her a shot of him with a visible double chin, according to Politico.