President Donald Trump is set to go on a 17-day golf vacation in August, despite having criticized his predecessor for taking a vacation and playing golf.

According to reports from The Associated Press, the Republican will be taking a break from Washington D.C. on Friday, instead heading over to his New Jersey golf course for a 17-day trip in what appears to be a contradiction of his previous statements about vacations.

During his presidential election campaign, Trump told voters: “I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done. I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.”

On another occasion, the president tweeted a quote form his book that suggested people who loved their jobs should not be taking vacations.

"Don't take vacations. What's the point? If you're not enjoying your work, you're in the wrong job." -- Think Like A Billionaire — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2012

His suggestion followed a number of tweets critical of Barack Obama for taking holidays or playing golf, also lamenting the amount of taxpayer dollars it cost for the then-president to take vacation.

“When will Obama next go on vacation if he wins the election? The day after,” Trump tweeted back in 2012.

“President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!” he said on the social media site in 2014.

Trump also hit the Obamas for wasting taxpayer money with their vacations, stating in 2012: “The Obama's Spain vacation cost taxpayers over $476K.They love to spend money.”

However, his own vacations, coupled with weekend trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort, which he has dubbed the Winter White House, have seen him spend for more than Obama did on holidays.

Indeed, according to a report from CNN, Trump was estimated to have spent more than $20 million during his first 80 days as president on trips to his Florida resort; which puts him on track to have spent more on travel during his first years as president than Obama did during his eight years in the role.